Sensex Ends Flat, Nifty Below 18,300; Mahanagar Gas Gains 7%, Zomato Dips 6%

Sensex Today: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices closed on a flat note on Tuesday afternoon. The S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed the 62,000-mark in the intra-day deals, before ending at 61,761, down 3 points. The Nifty50, meanwhile, approached the 18,350-mark in intra-day deals, before shutting shop at 18,266, up 1.5 points.

Broader markets were weak today with the BSE Smallcap index closing in the red, and BSE MidCap index flat.

Among individual stocks, Indiabulls Real Estate put pressure on the former index as it crashed 20 per cent, followed by Sterling Tools (down 15 per cent), Apar Industries (14.5 per cent), and Ircon (7.4 per cent).

Advertisement

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index fell nearly 3 per cent, followed by the Nifty Realty index (close to 1 per cent). The Nifty Auto index rose the most, up 0.5 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The domestic market relinquished its gains as weak global sentiments took hold. The upcoming US inflation figures have become the focal point in determining the global market trend. The US inflation rate, which is expected to remain unchanged at its March level of 5.0%, is causing worries that the Fed will remain stricter for long. However, the sustained support from FIIs is guarding the domestic market from a steep correction."

Global markets

Advertisement

Stocks in Asia were mixed as investors awaited trade data from China that will provide further signs on the country’s economic recovery.Shares fell in Hong Kong and South Korea, but rose in Japan, where investors parsed earnings from major local firms.

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after a mixed close on Wall Street, helped by a cheap yen as investors awaited key inflation data.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.32 per cent, or 92.29 points, at 29,042.17 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.32 per cent, or 6.59 points, to 2,077.80.

US stocks paused on Monday after a strong rally in the prior session as investors shift focus to a key inflation reading later this week.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here