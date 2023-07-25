Sensex Ends Volatile Session Marginally Lower, Nifty Above 19,650; Asian Paints Sinks 4%, ITC 2%

Sensex Today: The benchmark indices ended on a flat note on Tuesday after exhibiting volatility in intra-day deals. Stock-specific action dominated the proceedings backed by the Q1 earnings of respective companies. Further, investors remained nervous ahead of the US Fed’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday night.

The S&P BSE Sensex touched a high of 66,559 in early deals, thereafter the index dipped to a low of 66,178 – mainly on account of weakness in financial shares. The Sensex eventually ended the day with a negligible loss of 29 points at 66,356.

The NSE Nifty 50 hit a high of 19,723, and then slipped to a low of 17,616. The NSE benchmark finally finished eight points higher at 19,680.

Advertisement

TVS Supply Chain Solutions gets Sebi nod to float IPO

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of TVS Mobility Group, has received capital markets regulator Sebi’s go-ahead to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).