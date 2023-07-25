Sensex Ends Volatile Session Marginally Lower, Nifty Above 19,650; Asian Paints Sinks 4%, ITC 2%

Sensex Today: The benchmark indices ended on a flat note on Tuesday after exhibiting volatility in intra-day deals. Stock-specific action dominated the proceedings backed by the Q1 earnings of respective companies. Further, investors remained nervous ahead of the US Fed’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday night.
The S&P BSE Sensex touched a high of 66,559 in early deals, thereafter the index dipped to a low of 66,178 – mainly on account of weakness in financial shares. The Sensex eventually ended the day with a negligible loss of 29 points at 66,356.
The NSE Nifty 50 hit a high of 19,723, and then slipped to a low of 17,616. The NSE benchmark finally finished eight points higher at 19,680.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions gets Sebi nod to float IPO
TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of TVS Mobility Group, has received capital markets regulator Sebi’s go-ahead to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 750 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of over 2 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus.
Those offering shares in the OFS include Omega TC Holdings Pte. Ltd, Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd, Mahogany Singapore Company Pte. Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Kotak Special Situations Fund, Andrew Jones, Ramalingam Shankar, Ethirajan Balaji, Dinesh Narayan, and Sargunaraj Ravichandran.