Stocks to Watch: Adani Power, Siemens, ICICI Pru Life, DMart, ONGC, V-Mart, and Others

The January futures contract of Nifty 50 indicates a muted start to domestic equities on Tuesday. The contract was trading at 17,934, down 11 points or 0.06 % from the previous close.

Earnings today: Bank of India, BLB, Chandra Prabhu International, Confidence Finance And Trading, Delta Corp, Dhenu Buildcon Infra, Eiko Lifesciences, Eris Lifesciences, Gulshan Polyols, Hathway Cable and Datacom, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Indo Euro Indchem, JJ Finance Corporation, Maharashtra Corporation, Mangalam Industrial Finance, Mastek, Metro Brands, Netowrk18 Media and Investments, Newgen Software Technologies, OCL Iron and Steel, Omkar Overseas, Shalby, Shish Industries, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertiliser, Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Metaliks, Tiger Logistics (India), Tokyo Finance, Tokyo Plast International, TV18 Broadcast, amd Zodiac Ventures are scheduled to report their October-December quarter results (Q3FY23) on Tuesday.

ONGC: In a late night notification on Monday, Centre announced a cut in its windfall tax on crude to Rs 1,900 ($23.28) per tonne from Rs 2,100 per tonne, effective Tuesday. The government also cut export tax on ATF to Rs 3.5 per litre from Rs 4.5 per litre, and cut export tax on diesel to Rs 5 per litre from Rs 6.5 per litre, the notification said.

Adani Power: DB Power and Adani Power have mutually agreed to further extend the long stop date as February 15, 2023, for achieving the closing/completion.

Bank of Baroda: The Centre has extended the term of office of Sanjiv Chadha as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Bank of Baroda, till the date of his superannuation i.e. 30.06.2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

V-Mart Retail: A fire accident took place at one of the company’s store located at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. The company informed the exchanges that there was no loss or injury to human life. However, this has resulted in damage of inventory, fixed assets, cash and others in the store, thereby disrupting the operations of the aforementioned store.

PNB Housing Finance: A meeting of board of directors has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, to consider raising up to Rs 2,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

M&M: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, on Monday, announced pricing for XUV400, its first electric SUV, at a price of Rs 15.99 lakh. The introductory prices are applicable on the first 5,000 bookings for each of the two variants. Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch.

JSW Ispat Special Products: The company said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 97.98 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY23) vs loss of Rs 27.12 crore last year. Its total income fell to Rs 1,110.33 crore from Rs 1,476.46 crore during the period of the previous year.

Angel One: Angel One on Monday reported a 38.6 per cent rise in Q3FY23 consolidated profit at Rs 227.98 crore as against Rs 164.5 reported in the year-ago period. Consolidated total revenue from operations rose 25.5 per cent to Rs 759.66 crore as its client base grew by 60.7 per cent to 1.25 crore. The board has recommended dividend of Rs 9.60 a share.

Vikas Ecotech: Vikas Ecotech Limited’s R&D division has announced collaboration with King Khalid University, Saudi Arabia.

Phoenix Mills: The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Phoenix Logistics and Industrial Parks Private Limited, has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares of Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks Private Limited for an aggregate consideration of Rs 26.03 crore.

India Pesticides: The company has successfully commissioned Herbicide Technical at their Sandila Plant, which is exclusively for export markets.

Siemens: Capital goods major Siemens on Monday said it had signed a Rs 26,000-crore contract to manufacture 1,200 electric freight locomotives for the Indian Railways. The contract is the single biggest order for Siemens.

NTPC: NTPC Renewable Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tripura for development of floating and ground mounted based Renewable Energy Projects in the state.

