Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, SpiceJet, SAIL, Vodafone Idea, Wipro, and Others

The Nifty futures contract traded on the Singapore Exchange indicates a flat start to domestic equities. The contract was trading at 17,492.50, up 4.5 points or 0.03% from the previous close.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea’s Board has allotted a total of 12,000 number of unsecured, unrated and unlisted optionally convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each (OCDs) to ATC Telecom Infrastructure.

SpiceJet: In a move to reduce its debt by $100 million, Carlyle Aviation Partners will acquire 7.5 per cent stake in the airline, by converting outstanding dues, and snap up shareholding in the cargo business. That apart, the airline will also tap the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) route to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore.

Bharti Airtel: Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said since return on capital in the telecom business is quite low, a tariff hike is soon slated to be out by mid of this year. Inspite of strong balance sheets, on the back of healthy capital infusion, the return on capital of this industry is very low, he said.

SAIL: The company’s arm - Bhilai Steel Plant bagged orders from the UAE to supply large volumes of special quality plates. The plant has received an export order of 10,000 tonnes, with plates complying with European and American specifications.

Wipro: The IT major announced four strategic global business lines as it aims to deepen alignment with clients’ evolving business needs, and tap emerging opportunities in the high-growth segments of the market. The new model focuses on areas of cloud, enterprise technology, and business transformation.

Tanla Platforms: The company launched Wisely ATP – an innovative solution for protection against SMS phishing – at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023. . Wisely ATP is a one-stop platform to combat the challenge of SMS phishing comprehensively.

Brigade Enterprises: The firm announced expansion plans for its managed office brand, BuzzWorks. The management said that BuzzWorks acts as a value-added service for our office occupiers who were looking for flexible office space.

Mastek: The company inked a pact with Netail to usher AI-led digital transformation to the retail, and consumer industry. The management said that the partnership would help e-Commerce and Omni-channel retailers optimise their retail value-chain and thereby attract, convert, and retain digital consumers.

