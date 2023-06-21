Stocks to Watch: Coal India, Lupin, HDFC Life, RVNL, BEL, Pidilite, and Others

Stocks to Watch on June 21: The Nifty futures contract traded on the Singapore Exchange indicates a muted start to domestic equities. The contract was trading at 18,873.50, down 7.5 points or 0.04% from the previous close.

Coal India: The employee offer-for-sale (OFS) will open from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, June 23, 2023. The government will sell up to 92.44 lakh shares or 0.15 per cent stake in Coal India to its employees at a price of Rs 226.10 a share.

Shriram Finance: After US-based private equity major TPG sold its stake in Shriram Finance, Piramal Enterprises is planning to sell its entire 8.34 per cent stake in the company via block deals on Wednesday, June 21.

Lupin: The company’s CSR arm - Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation signed agreement with the Maharashtra government to address cardiovascular diseases, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in Palghar, Maharashtra.

Pidilite Industries: The company announced launch of state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities under its two joint ventures, Pidilite Litokol (PLPL), and Tenax Pidilite (TPPL), in Amod, Gujarat.

GR Infraprojects: The company received letter of award (LoA) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for four-laning of NH-530B (from Kasganj Bypass End to Chandan Nagar) in Uttar Pradesh for an estimated cost of Rs 1,085 crore.

IDFC First Bank: The board approved the appointment of Madhivanan Balakrishnan , as the Whole-time Director (Additional Director), designated as ‘Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer’ and Key Managerial Personnel of the bank for three years, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Som Distilleries: The company declared that they have captured a market share of 18.4 per cent in Odisha as of June 2023, making them the second largest player in terms of market share in the state. The company strives to continue expanding their presence in the state.

Bajaj Consumer Care: The company has launched a new product named Bajaj 100 per cent Pure Henna, catering to the domestic market for hair-care.

Landmark Cars: The company announced that they have incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary named ‘Aeromark Cars’ via a related party transaction. Aeromark Cars, yet to commence operations, intends to carry on the business of sales, after sales, and allied business.

HDFC: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given a go-ahead to the proposed acquisition of additional stake by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in HDFC ERGO General Insurance.

RVNL: RVNL has clarified on news reports that there is a crack in the JV between the company and TMH, saying it is factually incorrect.