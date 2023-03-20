Stocks to Watch: Equitas SFB, Delhivery, BPCL, HDFC, Tata Motors, Adani Ent, and Others

The Nifty futures contract traded on the Singapore Exchange indicate a negative start for domestic equities. The contract was trading at 17,093, down 69 points or 0.40% from the previous close.

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Two foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) Vanguard and Norwegian Norges Bank have picked up stakes in Equitas Small Finance Bank via open market transactions.

Delhivery

Tiger Global, through its venture capital firm Internet Fund III Pte, has offloaded 55.13 lakh shares, representing 0.75% equity in logistics company Delhivery for about Rs 177 crore through open market on Friday.

BPCL

BPCL has raised Rs 935 crore by alloting 93,561 unsecured, listed, rated, non-cumulative, redeemable, non-convertible, taxable, debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000 each.

HDFC

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the company for non-compliance with certain housing finance directions issued by the National Housing Bank (NHB). The corporation’s subsidiary HDFC Capital Advisors entered into a share subscription agreement for the acquisition of 3,59,436 compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) of Enviro Enablers India, which is engaged in waste management services.

Tata Motors

Has upgraded its passenger vehicle portfolio to conform to stricter emission norms while Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra are confident of transitioning their respective product range before the 1 April deadline. The Indian automobile industry is currently working to make their products meet the second phase of Bharat Stage VI, equivalent to Euro-VI emission norms, in real-time driving conditions.

Adani Enterprises

Has suspended work on Rs 34,900 crore petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat as it focuses on resources to consolidate operations and address investor concerns following a damning report by a US-based short seller. Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) had in 2021 incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Mundra Petrochem Ltd, for setting up a greenfield coal-to-PVC plant at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) land in Kutch district of Gujarat.

Tata Consumer Products

The company has ceased negotiations with Bisleri on a potential transaction and confirmed that it has not entered into any definitive agreement or binding commitment on this matter. In November last year, the company had said it evaluated various strategic opportunities for growth and expansion of its business, and pursuant to this, the management remained in discussions with various parties, including Bisleri International.

Federal Bank

Has approved the issuance of unsecured basel III compliant tier-II subordinate bonds amounting up to Rs 1,000 crore on a private placement basis.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Has emerged as the lowest bidder for a composite contract package in connection with the new BG railway line of HORC project by Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corp. The cost of the project is estimated at Rs 1,088.49 crore and it is expected to be executed within 1,460 days.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

The US Food and Drug Administration conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) of the company’s oral-oncology manufacturing facility in Gujarat during 13-17 March, and issued a ‘Form 483’ with one observation, which is procedural in nature.

Biocon

Foreign portfolio investor Ahan-I sold 1.89 crore equity shares or 1.57% stake in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 200.74 per share.

DLF Ltd

The Realty major plans to invest around Rs 3,500 crore over the next four years to construct a new luxury housing project in Gurugram as it seeks to tap strong demand for residential properties.

