Stocks to Watch: Happiest Minds, HPCL, YES Bank, Edelweiss Financial Services, and Others

The Nifty futures contract traded on the Singapore Exchange indicates a positive start to domestic equities. The contract was trading at 17,475.50, up 120.50 points or 0.69% from the previous close.

Adani Green Energy

The company now has its fourth wind-solar hybrid power plant fully operational at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, with a generation capacity of 700 MW, taking the total operating renewable portfolio of the company to 8,024 MW. The new hybrid plant has a power purchase agreement (PPA) at Rs 3.24 per kWh for 25 years. Separately, SB Adani Family Trust offloaded 5.56 crore equity shares in Adani Green Energy via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 504.6 per share, amounting to Rs 2,805.6 crore. However, Goldman Sachs Trust II-Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund bought more than 2.25 crore equity shares in the company and GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund purchased 1.38 crore shares at an average price of Rs 504.6 per share, which were totally worth Rs 1,833.6 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

The company evaluated the total disbursement of approximately Rs 4,185 crore for February 2023, a 53% growth over February 2022. The loan book in February 2023 grew further by 1.5% over January 2023.

Happiest Minds Technologies

The company’s board has approved the fundraising of Rs 125 crore via the issue of 12,500 non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis in the domestic market in three tranches.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

The company has raised Rs 1,650 crore via non-convertible taxable debentures on a private placement basis.

Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank said Muralidhar Krishna Rao demitted the office of CFO on March 01 and the Bank has appointed Abhishek Sankar Bagchi as new CFO.

SBI, YES Bank

State Bank of India may look to lower its stake in Yes Bank after a lock-in period ends on March 13, which was put in place by the central bank as a part of the lender’s restructuring, Reuters reported.

PVR

Leading multiplex chain operator PVR to spend about Rs 450-500 crore of capex on new screens and the company, post the merger with Inox, is now looking to add 200 screens every year, and tap the potential of smaller markets.

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acyclovir Cream, which belongs to a class of medications known as antivirals.

