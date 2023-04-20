Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Titan, and Others

The Nifty futures contract traded on the Singapore Exchange indicates a positive start to domestic equities. The contract was trading at 17,678.50, up 25 points or 0.14% from the previous close.

Results Today

HCL Tech, ICICI Pru Life, Cyient, Laxmi Organic Industries and a slew of other companies will announce their quarterly results today.

Advertisement HCL Tech: After a muted set of numbers from TCS and Infosys, all eyes will be on HCL Technologies as it will come out with its fourth quarter results today.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said on Wednesday it planned to increase its investments in electric vehicles (EVs) as it chases global rivals, with the British luxury carmaker promising its first new electric Jaguar in 2025. JLR, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors, said it would invest 15 billion pounds ($19 billion) over the next five years in EVs. Previously, the carmaker had said it would invest 2.5 billion pounds a year on electrification.

Adani Ports: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, on Wednesday, said, the company’s board will hold a meeting on 22 April to consider a partial buyback of its certain debt securities effective this financial year. Adani Group’s total debt stands at around Rs.2.27 trillion as on 31 March. Earlier this month, the company stated in a presentation to its creditors that there is no material refinancing risk and near-term liquidity requirement as there is no near-term significant debt maturity outside the credit envelope.

ICICI Securities: ICICI Securities, part of ICICI group, reported a 23% fall in its profit after taxes (PAT) to Rs263 crore in the March quarter of FY23 from Rs340 crore in the same quarter in FY22. It reported a nominal 5% YOY growth in its retail revenue to Rs778 crore. Due to weakness in the Equity Capital Market (ECM), the company’s total consolidated revenue stood at Rs885 crore , which was down by 1% compared to the revenue earned during the same period in the previous financial year.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel on Wednesday said it has no plans of supplying special steel products to Russia, junking reports that claimed the private steel maker is looking to export steel items to that country. Media reports on Wednesday suggested that JSW Steel is planning to supply special steel items to Russia by the end of the year. When contacted, a JSW Steel spokesperson told PTI: “The company is not planning any supply of special steel to Russia." JSW Steel is among the top six steel manufacturing companies in India.

Titan: Soaring gold prices have prompted Titan Co. Ltd’s jewellery arm Tanishq to reinstate its advanced booking option, allowing buyers to lock in the price of the yellow metal ahead of auspicious occasions such as the Akshaya Tritiya. It is also amplifying its gold-exchange programme and introducing an affordable range of jewellery to woo consumers. The move is part of a greater push by large retailers to keep the demand momentum intact amid soaring gold prices.

Bank of Maharashtra: Bank of Maharashtra is aiming to raise capital for FY24, up to Rs7,500 crore through various modes including follow-on-public offer, Qualified Institutional Placement(QIP), preferential issue, etc. The Board of Directors of the bank will discuss the issue in their meeting to be held on April 24, 2023. The company’s scrip has ended 0.81% up at Rs28.58 on BSE. The bank may also seek to raise capital through the issue of BASEl III or other such securities based on the methods approved in the meeting.

Tata Communications: Tata Communications on Wednesday reported a decline of 10.7 per cent in consolidated net profit to at Rs326 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹ Rs365 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Tata Communications said in a regulatory filing. The consolidated revenue from operations grew by 7.2 per cent to Rs4,568.7 crore in the quarter under review from Rs4,263 crore a year ago. Tata Communications reported a consolidated net profit of about Rs394 crore for the December 2022 quarter.

AU Small Finance Bank: AU Small Finance Bank Limited (SFB) Wednesday said it has received permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to act as an authorised dealer to deal in foreign exchange. AU Small Finance Bank in a regulatory filing said the Reserve Bank vide its letter dated April 19, 2023, has granted a license to act as Authorized Dealer Category-I (AD-I) under section 10 of FEMA, 1999 to deal in foreign exchange. The company will be able to deal in foreign exchange subject to compliance with applicable regulations.

PVR: PVR Pictures Ltd, the film distribution arm of PVR Ltd, posted revenues of nearly ₹200 crore for FY23, on the back of strong box office performances of Drishyam 2, Vikram Vedha and John Wick 4. It is now looking to scale up the business with more independent films across languages, joint managing director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said. The firm, which has also produced films, has no plan to go back to production but is looking to ramp up distribution of Indian films, including Hindi and regional movies, as well as English and Japanese television animation, Bijli said.

Prestige Estates: Realty firm Prestige Estates on Wednesday said its sales bookings rose by 25% to a record Rs12,930.9 crore in the last fiscal year on strong housing demand. In a regulatory filing, the Bengaluru-based firm said, during the fiscal year FY23, the group registered the highest sales of Rs12,930.9 crore (up by 25% YoY) and highest-ever collections of Rs9,805.5 crore (up by 31%). Sales bookings stood at 15.09 million square feet with an average realization of ₹8,812 per sq ft for apartments/ villas/ commercial sales.

