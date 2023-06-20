Stocks to Watch: IndiGo, HDFC AMC, Coal India, ITC, Sun Pharma, HPCL, and Others

Stocks to Watch on June 20: The Nifty futures contract traded on the Singapore Exchange indicates a negative start to domestic equities. The contract was trading at 18,832, down 42.5 points or 0.23% from the previous close.

Adani Transmission: The company received shareholders’ nod to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore through issuance of equity shares on qualified institutional placement basis. The company would evaluate growth avenues in organic, and inorganic growth.

Interglobe Aviation: The airline operator ordered 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft on the first day of the Paris Airshow, making it the largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with Airbus.

Coal India: The employee offer-for-sale (OFS) will open from Wednesday, June 21, and close on Friday, June 23. The government plans to sell up to 92.44 lakh shares or 0.15 per cent stake in Coal India to its employees at a price of Rs 226.10 a share.

HDFC AMC: UK-based investment firm abrdn investment management will offload complete 10.2 per cent stake in the company via block deals on Tuesday, June 20. The company set the lower end of the offer price range at Rs 1,800, five per cent discount to Monday’s closing price of Rs 1,892.

ITC: The conglomerate entered into definitive agreements to acquire further shares of Mother Sparsh. Once shares are acquired, the company’s shareholding in Mother Sparsh will increase to 26.5 per cent from 22 per cent.

Sun Pharma: The pharma giant’s wholly-owned subsidiary Sun Pharma Canada announced health canada’s approval of ‘Winlevi’ cream, used to treat acne in 12 years or older, and would help reduce oil production, and inflammation.

ITI: The state-owned telecom firm inked a pact with Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT ) and Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) to produce new products and services for smart cities.

Tata Power: According to reports, the company plans to double its capital expenditure to Rs 12,000 crore in the current fiscal, with a focus on renewables, distribution, transmission and solar equipment manufacturing capacity.

HPCL: The company signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Petromin Corporation’s subsidiary - Automin Car Services to open co-branded HP-Petromin Express vehicle service centres in India.