Stocks to Watch: Jio Fin, RIL, Vedanta, Brightcom Group, Paytm, ZEE, and Others

Stocks To Watch on August 28: GIFT Nifty on the NSE IX traded 47 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 19,284.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for positive start on Monday. Here’s a slew of stocks that will be in focus today for various reasons.

Reliance Industries: Shares of India’s biggest company by market share will be in focus on Monday as billionaire Mukesh Ambani will host it’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 2 PM today.

Jio Financial Services: Jio Fin shares would be on investors’ radar today as they would await road map on the company’s operations and growth plans at RIL’s AGM.

Larsen & Toubro: The company has fixed the record date for Rs 10,000 crore share buyback as September 12.

Gland Pharma: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a Form 483 to Gland Pharma with two observations after a pre-market inspection of the generic injectables maker’s Pashamylaram facility in Hyderabad.

The inspection covering USFDA’s quality system/current good manufacturing practice regulations for medical devices (21 CFR Part 820) was conducted from August 23-26.

KRBL, L&T Foods: Shares of rice sellers like KRBL, L&T Foods, Kohinoor Foods, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, Adani Wilmar, Kaveri Seeds, etc will be in the limelight today as the Centre imposed 20 per cent export duty on parboiled rice (rice partially boiled with husk) in a bid to ensure adequate supply back home to cap prices. Besides, it is expected to notify a minimum export price (MEP) for basmati rice, pegged at $1,200 (Rs 99,000) a tonne.

ZEE: ZEE is set to be excluded from the MSCI Global Smallcap index, following the imminent merger of the company with Sony Pictures.

Brightcom Group: The Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Reddy and CFO Narayana Raju have resigned.

Paytm: Chinese tech giant Antfin has sold 3.58% in fintech major Paytm for about Rs 2,037 crore through block deals on Friday.