The January futures contract of Nifty 50 on the Singapore Exchange hints at a negative start for domestic equities on Wednesday. The contract was trading at 18,176.50, down 28 points or 0.15% from the previous close.

Earnings Today: Amara Raja Batteries, Arvind, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, Blue Dart Express, CEAT, Chennai Petroleum, Cipla, Dixon Technologies, DLF, Dr.Reddy’s, Equitas Holdings, Go Fashion, Indraprastha Gas, Indian Bank, Jindal Saw, Jyothy Labs, Kirloskar Electric Company, Patanjali Foods, Shanti Gears, Solara Active Pharma, Sundaram Clayton, Swaraj Eninges, Tata Exlsi, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Tata Steel Long Products, Thirumalia Chemicals, Torrent Pharma and VIP Industries are few of the notable companies scheduled to announce December quarter results on Wednesday.

Maruti Suzuki India: The auto major on Tuesday reported a 129.7 per cent YoY surge in consolidated net profit for Q3FY23 to Rs 2,391 crore, primarily due to price hikes, better demand for its top-end models, and declining raw material costs. Total income jumped 26.9 per cent YoY to Rs 29,918 crore.

Advertisement

Tata Motors: The company, which is scheduled to report its earnings on Wednesday, January 25. It could see margin expansion on the back of operating leverage benefits, and fall in input costs.

TVS Motor Company: The company posted a 28 per cent YoY rise in net profit for Q3FY23 at Rs 303.60 crore from Rs 236.56 crore in Q3FY22. Total income rose 22 per cent YoY to Rs 8,066 crore.

Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL): The Sebi imposed a penalty of Rs 26 crore on CDEL for alleged violation of securities laws. The regulator also directed CDEL to initiate steps to recover dues of Rs 3,535 crore - the amount diverted from seven subsidiaries of CDEL to Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates (MACEL).

Indus Towers: The company posted a net loss of Rs 708 crore in Q3FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 872 crore in a year ago period, has it made a doubtful debt provision of Rs 2,298.1 crore against receivables from Vodafone Idea (Vi). Total revenue declined 15.1 per cent YoY to Rs 6,765 crore.

Advertisement

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major has scrapped the minimum recharge plan of Rs 99 in seven circles - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Northeast, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh (West). The entry-level plan now starts at Rs 155.

Nykaa: The company was profitable before it went public and that remains the case for the online fashion and personal care retailer. This is unusual for a digitally-driven startup, since the sector focuses on growth rather than profits. Through financial modelling, experts arrive at a fair value that ranges between Rs 145 and Rs 360.

Advertisement

SBI Card: The company reported a 32 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 509 crore for Q3FY23, aided by healthy interest income and drop in impairment losses and bad debts. Interest income increased by 26 per cent YoY to Rs 1,609 crore, while income from fees and services was up 14.6 per cent at Rs 1,670 crore.

Colgate-Palmolive India: The company’s Q3FY23 net declined 3.6 per cent to Rs 243.2 crore compared to last year. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,281.2 crore, up 0.8 per cent YoY.

Advertisement

Strides Pharma: The company narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 82 crore in Q3FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 127 crore in Q3FY22. Total income grew 9 per cent YoY to Rs 865 crore.

Lupin: The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary - Lupin Digital Health has launched its digital therapeutics solution ‘Lyfe’ for cardiac patients in India as it aims to go beyond the pill and provide a support ecosystem for patients.

HFCL: The company has won an Export Contract worth Rs 82.97 crore for supply of Optical Fiber Cables and Accessories.

Advertisement

CarTrade Technologies: The company reported a turnaround in Q3FY23 with a net profit of Rs 14.05 crore as against a net loss of Rs 18.49 crore in Q3FY22. Total income was up 13.2 per cent YoY at Rs 115.86 crore.

Macrotech Developers (Lodha): The realty firm’s Q3 net rose 41 per cent YoY to Rs 404.98 crore. However, total income fell 11.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,902.44 crore.

United Spirits: The liquor maker posted a 27 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 214 crore for Q3FY23 as against Rs 295 crore in the year ago period. Total income was down 25.6 per cent YoY at Rs 6,631 crore.

Pidilite Industries: The Fevicol maker’s net profit dipped 17.4 per cent to Rs 296.26 crore in Q3FY23 as against Rs 358.61 crore in Q3Fy22. Total income was up 0.8 per cent YoY at Rs 2,712.91 crore.

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC): The company reported a 2.7 per cent YoY growth in profit at Rs 369.4 crore for Q3FY23. Revenue from operations was up 1.8 per cent YoY at Rs 559.56 crore.

PNB Housing Finance: The company’s net profit rose 43 per cent YoY to Rs 269 crore in Q3FY23 on the back of improved margins and net interest income (NII). Total income jumped over 20 per cent YoY to Rs 1,797 crore.

Nazara Technologies: The company’s Q3FY23 net increased 31 per cent to Rs 22.40 crore when compared with Rs 17.10 crore in Q3FY22. Total income soared 71.9 per cent YoY to Rs 326.30 crore.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read all the Latest Business News here