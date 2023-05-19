Stocks to Watch: NTPC, ITC, IndiGo, Tata Motors, SBI, PNB, Nazara Tech, and Others

Stocks to watch May 19: The Nifty futures contract traded on the Singapore Exchange indicates a positive start to domestic equities. The contract was trading at 18,198.50, up 20 points or 0.11% from the previous close.

Q4FY23 Results Today

JSW Steel, NTPC, Punjab National Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Muthoot Finance, Bandhan Bank, Alkem Laboratories, Zomato, Delhivery, JK Lakshmi Cement, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Abbott India, Narayana Hrudayalaya, EPL, Route Mobile, VA Tech Wabag, Star Cement, Sun TV Network, Elgi Equipments, Cochin Shipyard, Vinati Organics, DB Corp, Saregama India, Rategain Travel Technologies, Arvind Smartspaces, Abans Holdings, Aditya Vision, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Dilip Buildcon, DCX Systems, , Gati, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Copper, India Infrastructure Trust, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Max Ventures And Industries, Mayur Uniquoters, Minda Corporation, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, NLC India, RPSG Ventures, Share India Securities, TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts, Ultramarine & Pigments, Valiant Organics, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Welspun Enterprises, WPIL, and West Coast Paper Mills.

State Bank of India: State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) standalone profit in the January-March quarter of FY23, declared on Thursday, grew by 83.19 per cent to a record Rs 16,695 crore on the back of healthy net interest income (NII) and lower provisions. The previous best quarterly profit was Rs 14,205 crore in Q3FY23.

Advertisement

ITC: ITC Limited reported a 21.4 per cent YoY growth in standalone net profit at Rs 5,086.9 crore for the March quarter. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) for the company went up 5.6 per cent YoY to Rs 16,398 crore from Rs 15,531 crore in the year-ago period. Both topline and bottomline beat analysts’ estimates.

InterGlobe Aviation: InterGlobe Aviation, which operates India’s largest airline, IndiGo, reported its highest ever fourth-quarter profit — of Rs 919 crore — in January-March FY23. In the same period of FY22, the airline had posted a net loss of Rs 1,681 crore. For FY23, the airline posted a net loss of Rs 305 crore as against a net loss of Rs 6,161 crore the previous financial year.

Tata Motors: According to a Bloomberg report, Britain is close to winning a major battery plant project as Tata Motors is leaning towards choosing it over Spain.

Thomas Cook: The ticket-booking company, on Thursday, narrowed its net loss by over 85 per cent to Rs 7.01 crore during the March quarter as against a loss of Rs 48.50 crore incurred last year.

Advertisement

Its total income surged a whopping 150 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,324 crore.

Pfizer: Drug firm Pfizer on Thursday said it is recalling in India all batches of three anti-bacterial injections manufactured for it by Astral SteriTech Pvt Ltd. The voluntary recall is likely to have an impact on the revenue and profitability of the company, it stated in an exchange filing. The selected products recorded a sale of Rs 139 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2023, Pfizer said.

Tata Elxsi: The company, on Thursday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 202 crore for the March quarter. This is 26.25 per cent rise from Rs 160 crore a year ago, the company statement said. The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 22.87 per cent to Rs 838 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 682 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

United Spirits: Indian alcoholic beverage maker United Spirits Ltd, on Thursday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 204 crore for the March quarter, 7.36 per cent from Rs 190 crore posted a year ago. The company’s consolidated revenue from operation fell 25.20 per cent to Rs 5,783 crore during the period under study.

Bata India: The footwear major, on Thursday, reported a 4.5 per cent rise in standalone net profit for the March quarter at Rs 65.55 crore compared to Rs 62.7 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Its revenue grew 17 per cent to Rs 778.5 crore.

Advertisement

HT Media: The company incurred a net loss of Rs 14.96 crore in Q4FY23, as compared to net profit of Rs 16.72 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company’s net revenue from operations in the January-March quarter came in at Rs 441.4 crore, registering a growth of 4.87 per cent YoY.

Jet Airways: The defunct airline, on Thursday, reported a consolidated net loss after tax of Rs 54.94 crore for the March quarter versus a net loss of Rs 234 crore posted a year ago. The company’s consolidated net revenue from operation, however, rose by 12.45 per cent to Rs 12.37 crore for the March quarter.

Advertisement

I G Petrochemicals: The company’s Board of Directors, on Thursday, approved to venture into manufacturing of bio-fuels such as compressed biogas, ethanol and it’s derivatives, etc. Meanwhile, the company’s net profit fell to Rs 38.21 crore during Q4FY23 vs Rs 73.63 crore reported last year. Revenue from operations, however, was up at Rs 605 crore as against Rs 517.21 crore YoY.

Nazara Technologies: Nodwin Gaming, a subsidiary of the company, signed definitive and binding agreements to raise Rs 232 crore from existing investors—Nazara, Krafton and JetSynthesys—and new ones.