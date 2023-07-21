Stocks to Watch: RIL, Paytm, Infosys, HUL, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Motors, and Others

Stocks to Watch on July 21: Nifty futures traded 18 points, or 0.09 per cent, higher at 19,876.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Friday. Here’s a slew of stocks that will be in focus today for various reasons.

Results today: Reliance Industries, Ultratech Cement, JSW Steel, HDFC Life, Hindustan Zinc, DLF, Vedanta, One97 Communications, Ashok Leyland, Federal Bank, among others will report the April-June quarter results for fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1FY24).

Tata Motors: Tata Motors arm JLR announced the appointment of Adrian Mardell as CEO for a three year term.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG giant registered a 7.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit in Q1FY24, in line with Street estimates. Revenue, too, saw an increase of 6 per cent YoY to Rs 15,496 crore.

Infosys: The IT major saw 1.3 per cent sequential growth in revenues in the June quarter due to slowdown in deal ramp-ups. Net profit, meanwhile, declined 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs Rs 5,945 crore in Q1FY24. The company, further, lowered FY24 revenue growth guidance to 1-3.5 per cent in constant currency terms.

Larsen & Toubro: The company said that the board will meet next week on July 25 to mull buyback of equity shares and special dividend for FY24. The board is also scheduled to meet to approve financial results for the June quarter.

Union Bank of India: The public sector lender’s net profit more than doubled YoY to Rs 3,236 crore in Q1FY24, amid rise in net interest income (NII), non-interest income, and a fall in provisions for bad loans. NII, meanwhile, expanded 16.6 per cent to Rs 8,840 crore in Q1FY24.

Coforge: The mid-cap IT services company saw a 10 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 165 crore in Q1FY24. The company’s revenue in constant currency terms, meanwhile, increased 18 per cent to Rs 2,221 crore in the June quarter.

Dalmia Bharat: The company reported a 29.6 per cent decline in its profit after tax (PAT) for Q1FY24, on the back of higher expenses. Revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 9.8 per cent to Rs 3624 crore.

PVR-Inox: The cinema exhibitor said that they are planning to add two more superplexes this year as part of plans to expand its large format offering. Superplexes or cinema halls with 10 or more screens offer a range of formats and experiences under one roof in mega malls with large floor areas.

United Spirits: The company reported a 83 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profit of Rs 477 crore for Q1FY24. Total income, however, declined 23 per cent YoY to Rs 5,830 crore in the June quarter.

South Indian Bank: The Thrissur-based bank posted a 75 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 202.35 crore in Q1FY24. NII, meanwhile, grew 34 per cent YoY to Rs 808 crore in the June quarter. Gross non performing asset, too, came down to 5.13 per cent from 5.87 per cent YoY.