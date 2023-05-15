Stocks to Watch: SpiceJet, Tata Motors, RVNL, PVR Inox, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, and Others

Stocks to watch today: The Nifty futures contract traded on the Singapore Exchange indicates a negative start to domestic equities. The contract was trading at 18,261.50, down 62.5 points or 0.34% from the previous close.

Q4FY23 earnings: Pfizer, PVR Inox, Kalyan Jewellers India, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Tube Investments of India, Asahi India Glass, Century Plyboards (I), Astral, Cantabil Retail India, Coromandel International, Goodluck India, HIL, Patel Engineering, PCBL, Procter & Gamble Health, SJS Enterprises, Skipper, Subex, Ugro Capital, Uttam Sugar Mills, Vesuvius India.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission: The two Adani Group companies have announced plans to raise up to Rs 21,000 crore from the market. While Adani Transmission said its board has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore from the stock market, Adani Enterprises said that its board has approved plans to raise up to Rs 12,500 crore via QIP.

Adani Green Energy: The renewable energy company has rescheduled its Board Meeting, that was to be conducted on May 13, to May 24, citing ‘certain exigencies’. The Board meeting is scheduled to consider and approve the proposal to raise funds. Meanwhile, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Green will exit ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework on Monday.

SpiceJet: After Wilmington Trust SP Services, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing, and Falgu Aviation Leasing, another lessor GY Aviation Lease has approached aviation regulator DGCA for the deregistration of two more Boeing 737-8 aircraft of the airline.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: The company has informed the exchanges that after completion of routine maintenance work, the commercial operations of the Mini Blast Furnace of the company, situated at Hiriyur, Karnataka, have been resumed with effect from May 11, 2023.

Rail Vikas Nigam: A Rail Vikas Nigam-SCC Infrastructure joint venture has received the letter of award for a project worth Rs 2,248.94 crore to plan, design and construction of main canal and structures in Rajasthan. RVNL has 51 per cent share in the joint venture.

Vedanta: The company approved capex of $296 million in Cairn Oil and Gas operations. Besides, Sonal Shrivastava has been appointed as the chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2023; Navin Agarwal has been appointed as whole-time director from Aug. 01, 2023 to July 31, 2028; and Priya Agarwal as non-executive director from May 17, 2023 to May 16, 2028.

Hero MotoCorp: India’s largest two-wheeler company has announced partnership with Motosport SA for the sale and service of its motorcycles and scooters in Costa Rica.

Avenue Supermarts: Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday, reported an increase of 7.81 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 460.10 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. Its revenue from operations was up 20.57 per cent to Rs 10,594.11 crore during the quarter under review.

Tata Motors: The Tata Group company posted a net profit of Rs 5,408 crore in Q4FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 1,033 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY22, riding on 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated revenues to Rs 1.059 trillion. The fourth quarter was one of the strongest for the company with consolidated revenues beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1.02 trillion, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) coming in at Rs 1.41 trillion, and a net auto debt reduction of Rs 13,800 crore.

DLF: Realty major DLF, post market hours on Friday, reported a 40 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 570 crore during Q4FY23 vs Rs 405 crore in the year-ago period. Company’s revenue from operations was down by 5.9 per cent and stood at Rs 1,456.06 crore in Q4 FY23.

Dish TV: Direct-to-home firm Dish TV India Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,720.62 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, mainly on account of impairments and deferred tax liability. Its revenue from the operation was down 21.45 per cent to Rs 504.82 crore.

Indraprastha Gas: The city gas distributer has reported a net profit of Rs 329.13 crore - a decline of 8 per cent compared to Rs 363.08 crore in the corresponding period last year. At Rs 3,687.2 crore, the company’s revenue from operations registered a sharp increase of 53 per cent YoY.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing company has reported a nine-year high quarterly standalone profit at Rs 3,223 crore for quarter ended March FY23, growing 80 per cent over a year-ago period, driven by healthy operating performance. Revenue for the quarter (including excise duty) stood at Rs 1.14 trillion, registering growth of 8.7 per cent over the corresponding period of previous year. Separately, the company said it will incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary to consolidate all green and emerging business opportunities under one umbrella.