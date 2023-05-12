Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, HPCL, ONGC, Mankind, Eicher Motors, Cipla, and Others

The Nifty futures contract traded on the Singapore Exchange indicates a negative start to domestic equities. The contract was trading at 18,292, down 58 points or 0.32% from the previous close.

Q4FY23 earnings: Tata Motors, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics, Cipla, Polycab India, Indraprastha Gas, Sharda Cropchem, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Manappuram Finance, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Laxmi Organic Industries, Greaves Cotton, Sapphire Foods India, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, VST Tillers Tractors, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Ethos, Aarti Pharmalabs, Alembic, Cholamandala

Reliance Industries, Hero Moto: Chinese auto giant SAIC-owned MG Motor may be looking to sell its majority stake in India car business and is in “advanced negotiations" for equity sale with a clutch of suitors, that include Reliance Industries, Hero Group, Premji Invest and JSW Group, according to reports.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), said on Thursday, it has made two oil and gas discoveries in Mumbai offshore. Named ‘Amrit’ and ‘Moonga’, these blocks are about 100 km and 30 km from the landfall points, respectively, and are located in the blocks the company won under the new Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) in the last few years.

Mankind Pharma: The newly listed pharmaceutical company has confirmed that the Income Tax Department conducted a search at some of the premises/ plants related to the Company and some of its subsidiaries. The officials of the company and its subsidiaries are cooperating with the officials of the Income Tax Department and are responding to the queries raised by them. This has had no impact on our operational performance, it said in an exchange filing.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: According to the data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), India’s largest telecom player Reliance Jio added about 1 million mobile subscribers in February, taking its wireless subscriber tally to 42.71 crore users, as against 42.61 crore in January. Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel gained 9.82 lakh mobile users during February, while Vodafone Idea lost 2 million subscribers in the wireless category.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield motorcycle manufacturer, Eicher Motors posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 905.6 crore in Q4FY23, rising 48.42 per cent year-on-year and 22.24 per cent quarter=on-quarter. The company’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 37 per equity share for the fiscal FY23.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, on Thursday, reported a more than two-fold jump in its March quarter net profit to Rs 309.50 crore, helped by higher core income and a write-back in provisions. The Bengaluru-headquartered lender posted a net profit of Rs 1,099 crore for FY23 as against a loss of Rs 414 crore in the year-ago period.

Deepak Nitrite: The company has posted a 12.5 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 233.9 crore for Q4FY23. Howevr, Ebitda declined 15.2 per cent to Rs 348 crore.

Siemens: It posted a 61.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 516 crore in the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. Revenue from continuing operations stood at Rs 4,401 crore, up 28.8 per cent YoY.

Asian Paints: Asian Paints on Thursday witnessed a 45.1 per cent rise in its net profit in the March quarter, to Rs 1,234 crore, as it saw an improvement in margins. During the quarter, the company’s net sales stood at Rs 8,751 crore up 10.9 per cent compared to last year with the decorative and non-automative industrial businesses registered double digit volume and value growth.