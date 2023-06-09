Stocks to Watch: Tata Power, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, HAL, Biocon, Aether, and Others

Stocks to watch June 9: The Nifty futures contract traded on the Singapore Exchange indicates a positive start to domestic equities. The contract was trading at 18,756.50, up 36 points or 0.19% from the previous close.

Aether Industries: Aether Industries Limited has inked a license agreement with Saudi Aramco Technologies Company for the commercialisation of the sustainable Converge polyols technology.

L&T Finance Holdings: The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

Arihant Capital Markets: A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 15, 2023, to consider and approve issuance of secured unlisted redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCD) on a private placement basis.

Advertisement

Urja Global: Urja Global Limited entered into Agreement on June 7, 2023, with Tesla Power India Private Limited for the purpose of manufacturing and supply of batteries under the TESLA POWER USA brand.

Ex-dividend shares: Asian Paints, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Caplin Point Laboratories, Cigniti Technologies, Dynamatic Technologies, Elecon Engineering Co, HDFC Asset Management Company, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Indian Hotel Co, National Fertilizers, NRB Bearings, Solar Industries India, and Voltas.

Blue Dart: Logistics firm Blue Dart Express, on Thursday, has appointed Sudha Pai as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from September 1, 2023.

Tata Power, Tata Steel: Tata Power Renewable Energy through its subsidiary TP Vardhaman Surya Ltd received a contract to set up a 966 MW round-the-clock hybrid renewable power projects for Tata Steel. The project has the hybrid renewable capacity of 379 MW solar and 587 MW wind power, a company statement said.

Hindustan Aeronautics: A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on June 27, 2023, to consider and approve a proposal of sub-division of equity shares of the Company.

Advertisement

Biocon: The company’s Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility located in Bangalore has received a certificate of GMP compliance from the Competent Authority of Germany, following an EU GMP inspection that was conducted in February 2023.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The toll collection for IRB Infrastructure Trust grew 24 per cent on-year to Rs 201.18 crore, up from Rs 162.64 crore in the previous year.