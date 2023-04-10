Stocks to Watch: Titan, Tata Motors, Adani Wilmar, Vedanta, ONGC, and Others

The Nifty futures contract traded on the Singapore Exchange indicates a negative start to domestic equities. The contract was trading at 17,697, down 19.5 points or 0.11% from the previous close.

Q4 Earnings Watch: Delta Corp is scheduled to report March quarter results on Tuesday, April 11.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors global wholesales in the fourth quarter, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 3,61,361 units, higher by 8%, as compared to the same period last year.

Titan: Titan saw a healthy double-digit growth across its key businesses, reporting a revenue growth of 25% year-on-year for the March quarter. The growth was aided by strong showings from watches & wearables and emerging business segments.

Advertisement

City Gas Distributors: Shares of gas distribution companies such as Gail India, Indraprastha Gas (IGL), Mahanagar Gas (MGL), ONGC and Oil India are likely to be focus as the companies reduced prices a day after the government officially notified lower domestic natural gas prices as proposed by the Kirit Parikh panel. Last week, the Centre decided to impose a floor price of $4 per MMBtu (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) for the next two years, to cover the cost of gas production by state-run firms ONGC Ltd and OIL Ltd. The ceiling price will be set at $6.5 per MMBtu.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T): The engineering and infrastructure major emerged as the lowest bidder for the redevelopment of New Delhi railway station. L&T submitted a bid of Rs 8,740 crore for the mega project, which is over Rs 3000 crore higher than the Centre’s estimate.

Adani Wilmar: The company clocked a near 14 per cent growth in volume last fiscal to take its revenue past the Rs 55,000 crore mark.

Apollo Micro Systems: The company has fixed May 4 as the record date to split its shares in ratio of 1:10.

Advertisement

CMS Info Systems: The firm has set sights on an annual turnover of Rs 5,000 crore by 2030, up from the estimated Rs 1,600 crore in FY23. It is looking to foray into new business lines, such as collection and recovery services.

Sugar: Shares of sugar companies could see some action amid rising ex-mill sugar prices in India. Prices have surged by almost Rs 150 – Rs 200 per quintal over the past month; however, retail prices are expected to remain around Rs 42 per kg for some time now.

Adani, GMR group companies: Two Uttar Pradesh power distribution companies (discoms) have cancelled the bids of Adani and GMR group companies to supply smart meters under the state’s Rs 25,000-crore road map.

Advertisement

Vedanta: The government is considering giving conditional clearance to the Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture semiconductor fab plant. The nod is likely to come with some stiff riders.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read all the Latest Business News here