Stocks to Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Adani Green Energy, NTPC, Dabur, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 72 points, or 0.39 per cent higher at 18,498, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Wednesday.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has acquired an 8% stake in Immensitas Private Limited, which runs Lemnisk, as part of the telecom company’s startup accelerator program. Airtel will integrate the Bengaluru-based startup’s services across several of its platforms, including adtech platform Airtel Ads, digital entertainment apps Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream and online marketplace Airtel Thanks App

Adani Green Energy: Adani Group-backed renewable energy firm, Adani Green Energy has received the Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) certification for 100% of its operating capacity. The certification indicates that Adani Green is equipped with a fully effective waste management system for all its operational sites. this assessment was undertaken by Intertek, which delivers innovative and bespoke assurance, testing, inspection, and certification solutions. The robust audit procedure by Intertek was undertaken on the data/information until FY22.

Advertisement

NTPC: India’s largest power producer NTPC on Tuesday said that the group, including joint ventures and arms, crossed 3GW of operational renewable energy capacity. The group achieved this milestone with the commissioning of the first part capacity of 100 MW out of the 300 MW Nokhra Solar PV Project at Bikaner, Rajasthan on 20 December. NTPC group crossed 2 GW on 24 June this year with the commissioning of its 92 MW floating solar project at Kayamkulam, Kerala.

Dabur India: Home-grown FMCG major Dabur India on Tuesday said its promoters the Burman family have sold shares amounting to about 1% stake in the company through the open market to raise funds for financing some ventures. “Burman family, who are part of the majority shareholders of Dabur India Ltd, have sold approximately 1 per cent shares through a block deal," said a regulatory filing by Dabur India. These shares were sold through two holding companies — Gyan Enterprises and Chowdry Associates.

Advertisement

Jubilant FoodWorks: Domino’s Pizza Inc. will significantly ramp up its retail store network in India as it bets on the growing appetite for its products in its largest market outside of the US by store count, senior company executives said. As part of the plan, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, the Indian franchise of Domino’s, will add another 1,300 stores across the country, taking its store count to 3,000. The company currently runs 1,701 Domino’s stores across 371 cities.

Advertisement

Shyam Metalics and Energy: Kolkata-headquartered integrated metal producer Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd has announced the acquisition of Indore-based Mittal Corp Ltd to expand its footprint in stainless steel, wire rod and bar mill businesses. With the acquisition, Shyam Metalics adds 150,000 tonnes per annum of stainless steel, wire rod and bar mill capacity.

Advertisement

Trucap Finance: MSME-focused shadow lender Trucap Finance has announced two deals — buying out the retail MSME book of the Jalandhar-based EZ Capital in a share swap deal and a Rs 105 crore funding in a mix of equity and debt from the Mauritius-based fund Zeal Global. The Mumbai-based NBFC has a loan book of around Rs 500 crore spread across unsecured small-ticket MSME business loans ( Rs 270 crore) and Rs 230 crore of gold loans.

Visaka Industries: Building material manufacturer Visaka Industries Ltd on Tuesday said its Rs 130-crore plant that is being built in West Bengal will be operational by August 2023. The project will raise the total capacity of environment-friendly boards and panels to 3.5 lakh tonnes, a company official said. This will be Visaka’s fifth cement fibre board plant in the country and the first such unit in the eastern state.

Advertisement

Salasar Techno Engineering: Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (STEL) on Tuesday said it has bagged orders of about Rs 750 crore from Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL). The work orders are for the development of distribution infrastructure for loss reduction in Bulandshahar, Hapur, Baghpat and Meerut districts of Uttar Pradesh under Revamped Reforms based and Result Linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), STEL said in a statement.

Capacit’e Infraprojects: Construction firm Capacit’e Infraprojects Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 117.20 crore from DLF Ltd for the construction of a mall in Goa. The contract amount of Rs 117.20 crore excludes GST and labour cess. Further, the company said that the order inflow for the current fiscal, along with the existing order book, gives it the confidence to deliver good growth in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read all the Latest Business News here