Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC, Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea, TVS, DreamFolks, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 76.5 points, or 0.41 per cent lower at 18,733.5, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Tuesday.

Tata Motors: The homegrown auto major is looking to increase passenger vehicle prices from next month in order to make its model range compliant with stricter emission norms which kick in from April 1 next year. The price revision would also offset the impact of commodity prices, which have remained high for the most part of the year.

Vodafone Idea: Mobile tower company American Tower Corporation (ATC) expressed uncertainty around Vodafone Idea’s intent to clear its dues by January. Last month, shareholders of debt-ridden Vodafone Idea have approved issuing shares worth Rs 1,600 crore to ATC Telecom Infrastructure - Indian arm of ATC.

HDFC: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) bought additional 2.14 lakh shares (0.012%) stake in the company via open market transactions on 2 December. With this, LIC’s shareholding in the Corporation increased to 5.003% from 4.991% earlier.

TVS Motor Company: Promoter Srinivasan Trust offloaded Rs 262 crore stake in TVS Motor Company. Promoter Srinivasan Trust offloaded entire shares worth Rs 262.1 crore via open market transactions. It sold 25.69 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,020 per share.

Bajaj Consumer Care: The company will consider share buyback on December 9. The company said its board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company on 9 December.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company and its InvIT subsidiary IRB Infrastructure Trust, have collectively reported 39% increase in the toll collection in November 2022 on an on-year basis, across all projects. The company reported toll collection in November is Rs 365.95 crore, as against Rs 262.81 crore in November 2021.

BCL Industries: BCL Industries bags orders from OMCs, Reliance Industries for supply of ethanol. The company has received order worth Rs 285 crore for supply of 4.9 crore litres of ethanol to oil marketing companies. Additionally, its distillery unit has also bagged an order to supply 1.65 crore litres of ethanol to Reliance Industries with an order value of Rs 107 crore.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare: UK’s British International Investment Plc exits Rainbow Children’s Medicare. UK’s British International Investment Plc exited Rainbow Children’s Medicare by selling entire shareholding via open market transactions. CDC India Opportunities, owned by British International Investment Plc, sold 50.33 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 735 per share, and CDC Group PLC, which is now known as British International Investment Plc, offloaded 96.32 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 735.55 per share, which both were worth Rs 1,078.48 crore.

Natco Pharma: The company has received a favorable judgement in the chlorantraniliprole case. The Delhi High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by FMC Corporation, FMC Singapore and FMC India, and has upheld the judgement of single judge, saying the Natco Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) process does not infringe FMC’s Indian patent 298645.

DreamFolks Services: The largest airport service aggregator signed strategic partnership with Vidsur Golf to offer customers access to Golf courses across India & Asia Pacific.

Go Fashion India: Sequoia Capital India sells Rs 228 crore shares of Go Fashion. Canara Robeco Mutual Fund account Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund bought 3.2 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,140 per share, which were worth Rs 36.48 crore. However, Sequoia Capital India Investments IV sold 20 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,140.14 per share, which were worth Rs 228.02 crore.

