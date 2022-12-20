Stocks to Watch Today: Hinduja, Hindustan Zinc, Just Dial, HDFC, Axis Bank, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 38.5 points, or 0.21 per cent lower at 18,448.5, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Tuesday.

Hinduja Global: The company’s board has approved a share buyback worth Rs 1,020 crore. Accordingly, the company will be buying back 60 lakh equity shares at a maximum price of Rs 1,700 per share through the ‘tender offer’ route.

Ramco Systems: The company’s board is scheduled to meet on December 22 to consider and approve a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares and/or Warrants convertible into equity shares.

Hindustan Zinc (HZL): The Vedanta group company plans to invest over $1 billion (around Rs 8,270 crore) to convert its diesel-fired mining vehicles into battery-operated ones and also to fully turn a green energy user, over the next five years.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWRE): Promoters Shapoorji Pallonji & Company and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala will sell up to 1 crore equity shares through the offer-for-sale route at a floor price of Rs 270 per piece on Wednesday and Thursday.

IRB Infrastructure: The company has scheduled its board meeting on January 04 to consider a proposal for a stock split.

Just Dial: The company’s promoter, Reliance Retail Ventures, in order to comply with the requirement of minimum public shareholding intends to offload up to 2 per cent stake in Just Dial. The said stake sale is likely to be executed within the eight trading sessions, starting from December 21.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T): After the divestment of Infrastructure Development Projects (IDPL), engineering major L&T is looking at offloading Nabha Power in Punjab to potential buyers, as well as paring its stake in Hyderabad Metro to 26 per cent with an objective to reduce the Rs 18,000-crore debt on the books of these firms.

HDFC, Axis Bank: Mortgage lender HDFC has hiked its home loan rates by 35 basis points (bps), effective December 20. Meanwhile, Axis Bank has hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 30 basis points, effective December 17.

Union Bank of India (UBI): The state-owned bank is likely to tap debt capital markets by issuing additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds to raise up to Rs 780 crore. Treasury officials cited a recent fall in corporate bond yields as a key factor for rekindling the interest in AT-1 bonds.

