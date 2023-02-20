Stocks to Watch Today: Motherson, Sun Pharma, HUL, Dilip Buildcon, Cipla, Zydus and Others

Equity investors will focus on global trends and foreign fund movement this week, with the third quarter earnings calendar coming to an end and no major domestic trigger in sight. Though both Sensex and Nifty ended in the negative territory on Friday (February 18), there are few stocks that can be considered today, February 20.

Motherson: Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group (SMRPBV), a subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL), has inked an agreement with Faurecia to acquire Germany-based SAS Autosystemtechnik (SAS).

Sun Pharma: The company has acquired two healthcare-related companies. The Mumbai-based firm acquired up to 26.09 per cent of Agatsa Software Private Limited, which is an early-stage digital diagnostic devices company, as well as, 27.39 per cent of Remidio Innovative Solutions Private Limited.

HUL: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) announced selling of its Annapurna and Captain Cook brands to Singapore-based Uma Global Foods for Rs 60.4 crore to exit from non-core atta and salt business.

Dilip Buildcon: The company has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) from the Madhya Pradesh government.

Besides these, Cipla, United Breweries (CEO resigned), Zydus and Adani Wilmar can be checked to be a part of Nifty Next 50 and Nifty 100.

On Friday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their three-day winning run to close down by half a per cent on Friday due to selling in financial and IT shares amid weak global market trends. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 316.94 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at 61,002.57 as 22 of its constituents ended in red. During the day, it fell 508.84 points or 0.82 per cent to a low of 60,810.67.

The broader NSE Nifty dropped by 91.65 points or 0.51 per cent to end at 17,944.20 with 33 of its stocks closing down.

