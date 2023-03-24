Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki, LIC, HAL, IT Stocks, PNB, RVNL, and Others

The March futures contract of Nifty 50 suggests a negative start for domestic equities today. The contract was trading at 17,058, down 25.5 points or 0.15 per cent from the previous close.

Vedanta: The board of directors will meet on March 28 to consider and approve the 5th interim dividend for the current financial year.

Maruti Suzuki: The company will be hiking prices in April 2023 owing to increased cost pressure which will be passed on through the price increase.

LIC: Financial Services Institutions Bureau has recommended Siddhartha Mohanty for the position of chairperson of the life insurer.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The government will exercise the greenshoe option to sell additional 1.75 per cent stake in the company as the offer for sale was subscribed 4.5 times its base size. The issue will open for retail investors on Friday.

IT stocks: Accenture reported a revenue of $15.81 billion in Q2, beating its guidance of $15.2-15.75 billion. Its has revised down FY23 guidance to 8-10 per cent from 8-11 per cent. The company announced it will lay off 19,000 people, or 2.5 per cent of its headcount, on account of wage inflation and cost streamlining. It expects a severance cost of $1.2 billion.

Campus Activewear: TPG is said to sell 7.62 per cent stake worth Rs 800 crore in Campus Activewear via a block deal today at Rs 345 per share, as per a report by CNBCTV-18.

Aether Industries: The company said it has signed an initial pact with the Gujarat government to set up new manufacturing plants at its Panoli site with an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore.

Canara Bank: Canara Bank completed sale of its 40 per cent stake in Commercial Indo Bank (CIBL) with the State Bank of India for Rs 121.3 crore.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar on Thursday said it has acquired two companies—Phenil Sugars Ltd (PSL) and Bajaj Power Ventures Private Ltd (BPVPL) — for Rs 800 crore.

PNB: PNB’s board will meet on March 29 to consider fundraising for FY24 via Basel III compliant additional tier-I and tier II bonds.

IDFC First Bank: The board has approved the allotment of 37.75 crore shares of Rs 58.18 apiece to wholly owned subsidiary IDFC Financial Holding Company on preferential basis by way of private placement, taking the latter’s stake in the bank up to 39.99 per cent.

Lupin: The company has received tentative approval from the US FDA to market obeticholic acid tablets, a generic equivalent of Ocaliva® Tablets of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The 40:60 JV of Rachana Construction and RVNL has received LOA for upgradation to six lane with paved shoulder of Sarkhej-Changodar Section of NH-8A (New NH-47) for Ahmedabad- Bagodara-Rajkot road on EPC mode in Gujarat. The project cost is Rs 252.21 crore.

Bharat Electronics: The ministry of defence has signed two contracts worth Rs 3700 crore with Bharat Electronics for supply of Medium Power Radar and Digital Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) for Indian Air Force.

Tata Steel: The company acquired the balance 24 per cent stake of subsidiary Tata Steel Advanced Materials from Tata Steel Downstream Products for around Rs 17.33 crore.

IRCTC: IRCTC has signed an MoU with Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) for a period of 5 years for providing Helicopter ticket booking service to the pilgrims of Shri Kedarnath Dham on behalf of UCADA.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company allotted 9.16 lakh non-convertible debentures in a public issue to raise Rs 91.65 crore.

