Stocks to Watch: Voda Idea, Biocon, ONGC, Eicher Motors, Siemens, Bharat Forge, and Others

The February futures contract of Nifty 50 traded on the Singapore Exchange indicates a negative start to domestic equities. The contract was trading at 17,905, down 22.5 points or 0.13% from the previous close.

Eicher Motors: The two-wheeler major posted a bigger-than-expected 62.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in the December quarter (Q3FY23) profit, helped by higher motorcycle sales. Sales of Royal Enfield, which generates most of Eicher’s revenue, jumped 31 per cent to 2.1 lakh units.

Siemens: The company clocked 85 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 462.7 crore in Q3FY23, on the back of higher revenues. In the year-ago period, net profit of the company stood at Rs 250 crore. Total income, meanwhile, rose to Rs 4,116.8 crore Q3FY23 from Rs 3,480.9 crore in Q3FY22.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom major’s net loss widened 10.5 per cent YoY to Rs 7,990 crore in Q3FY23, due to rise in operating expenses and finance costs. On a sequential basis, the net loss widened by 5.2 per cent. Gross revenue, however, surged 9.2 per cent YoY to Rs 10,620 crore, during the quarter.

ONGC: The state-run firm’s net profit rose 6 per cent YoY to Rs 11,045 crore in the Q3FY23, owing to higher prices of gas under the administered price mechanism (APM). Gross revenues, too, rose 35.5 per cent YoY to Rs 38,584 crore in Q3FY23 from Rs 28,474 crore.

Apollo Hospitals: The company registered 33 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 153 crore in Q3FY23, as compared to Rs 228 crore in Q3FY22. Revenues, on the other hand, rose 19 per cent YoY to Rs 4,264 crore in Q3FY23 as against Rs 3,639 crore, in the year-ago period. Moreover, the company declared interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Torrent Power: The company reported 88 per cent YoY growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 694.54 crore in Q3FY23, on the back of higher income. Total income, meanwhile, climbed to Rs 6,526.44 crore in the December quarter from Rs 3,833.14 crore, in the year-ago period.

Bharat Forge: Auto components major logged 81.35 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 78.72 crore in Q3FY23, from Rs 422 crore in Q3FY22. That apart, total expenses was at RsRs 3,178.9 crore, up from Rs 2,093.39 crore in the year-ago quarter.

NMDC: The state-owned firm’s consolidated net profit more than halved to Rs 903.89 crore for Q3FY23, mainly on account of lower income. The mining major’s total income also took a hit as it tumbled to Rs 3,924.75 crore from Rs 6,026.68 crore, in the year-ago quarter.

Bata: The footwear maker reported a 15 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 83.19 crore in Q3FY23, from Rs 72.32 crore in the same period last fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations, too, rose to Rs 900.21 crore, as compared to Rs 841.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

