Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Adani Green, Tata Steel, Zee Ent, Hero MotoCorp, and Others

The Nifty futures contract traded on the Singapore Exchange indicates a positive start to domestic equities. The contract was trading at 17,673.50, up 37.5 points or 0.21% from the previous close.

Wipro: Wipro Lab45, the innovation lab of Wipro, announced the launch of its decentralized identity and credential exchange (DICE) ID, which puts users in control of their personal data and enables faster, easier and secure sharing of private information online.

Adani Green: Sri Lanka’s Board of Investment on Wednesday approved two wind power plants by India’s Adani Green Energy Ltd with a total investment of $442 million, a statement issued by the board said. “The two wind power plants of 350 MW are scheduled to be commissioned in two years and accordingly, they will be added to the national grid by 2025," the statement added.

Tata Steel: The company has acquired 4.69 crore shares of its indirect subsidiary Neelachal Ispat Nigam at Rs 64 apiece, aggregating to Rs 300 crore in the first tranche of investment.

Sonata Software: The company’s North America arm will buy 100 per cent stake in Quant Systems Inc, a Texas based IT services corporation for an upfront payment of $65 million and will pay up to $95 million over 2 years for achievement-based earn-outs.

Zee Entertainment: The bankruptcy court NCLT has admitted IndusInd Bank’s Insolvency Plea against Zee Entertainment. The order is in response to a petition filed by IndusInd Bank after Zee failed to fulfill its obligations under a debt service reserve account agreement.

H.G. Infra: The company has been declared as the lowest bidder (L-1) by Rail Vikas Nigam for a project worth Rs 535.15 crore. HG Infra had bid for Rs 466 crore.

Mahindra CIE: The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 657 crore versus a profit of Rs 80 crore a year ago, and Rs 171 crore in the preceding quarter. Its revenue rose 34.5 per cent to Rs 2,246 crore from last year.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company announced its latest signing, Lemon Tree Hotel, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The property is expected to be operational by December 2023 and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Hero MotoCorp: VIDA, powered by Hero, has expanded its “Worry-Free EV Ecosystem" and set up public charging infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur.

Orient Cement: The company has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU") with Adani Power Maharashtra Limited (“APML") for facilitating bona fide use of land identified to establish a cement grinding unit at Tiroda in Maharashtra.

