Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Senco Gold, Patanjali Foods, RVNL, Bandhan Bank, and Others

Stocks to Watch on July 14: Nifty futures traded 14 points, or 0.07 per cent, lower at 19,544, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Friday. Here’s a slew of stocks that will be in focus today for various reasons.

Wipro: IT major Wipro posted a profit of Rs 2870.10 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2023-24, up 12% in comparison to Rs 2563.60 crore during the same period last year.

Senco Gold: Shares of Senco Gold will debut on the exchanges today after a strong response for its IPO.

Federal Bank: Federal Bank reported its fiscal first quarter profit forFY24 at Rs 880.12 crore, up 38.8% on-year from Rs 634.22 crore during the corresponding quarter in the last financial year, beating analyst expectations.

Patanjali Foods: Patanjali Ayurved’s offer to sell shares of Patanjali Foods received a good response, with the portion set aside for non-retail investors getting subscribed more than two times. Additionally, Patanjali Foods decided not exercise the greenshoe option in its OFS and to divest only 2.53 crore shares or 7%.

Rail Vikas Nigam: Rail Vikas Nigam received a letter of award from National Highways Authority of India for the rehabilitation and upgradation from 4 to 8 laning of the Chandikhole – Paradip section of NH-53 in the state of Odisha. The total consideration for this project is Rs 808.5 crore.

Bandhan Bank: Shares of Bandhan Bank will be in focus as the lender is set to announce its first quarterly earnings for the current financial year on 14 July.

CSB Bank: FII Omers Administration Corporation offloaded its entire stake in CSB Bank via open market transactions on 13 July. 20.89 lakh shares were sold at the price of Rs 295.02 per share, while 15 lakh shares were divested at Rs 295 apiece.