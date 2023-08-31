Stocks to Watch: Zomato, BHEL, ZEE, Sula Vineyards, Lupin, Aeroflex, RVNL, and Others

Stocks To Watch on Thursday, August 31: GIFT Nifty on the NSE IX traded 5.5 points, or 0.03 per cent, lower at 19,473, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for muted start on Thursday. Here’s a slew of stocks that will be in focus today for various reasons.

Aeroflex Industries: Flexible flow solution products maker Aeroflex Industries is expected to list at the bourses on Thursday, August 31. According to IPOwatch.com, the shares are commanding a grey market premium of Rs 65, or 36 per cent, over the issue price of Rs 180 per share.

Auto stocks: The government has decided to extend the deadline of production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobile and auto component by another year to 2027-28. Centre has also decided to agree with the industry stakeholders to disburse the incentives on a quarterly basis, instead of annual plan, as per the scheme earlier.

Sula Vineyard: Verlinvest Asia PTE is seeking to divest up to a 12.56 per cent stake in Sula Vineyards Ltd through a block deal, reported suggested. The block deal may be happen in the price range of Rs 473 to Rs 508.7 per share.

KRBL, GRM Overseas, L&T Foods: India, on Wednesday, permitted exports of limited quantities of non-basmati white rice to Bhutan, Mauritius and Singapore, according to a notification by Directorate General of Foreign Trade. Bhutan will get 79,000 tonnes, Mauritius 14,000 tonnes and Singapore 50,000 tonnes.

SJVN: The project portfolio of SJVN & its associate companies now stands at an all-time high with 79 projects aggregating 55,814 MW and three transmission lines totaling 340 Kms spread across 13 states and 2 countries of the Indian sub-continent, the company said in its FY23 annual report on Wednesday.

In the next three fiscals, annual revenue of more than Rs 10,000 crore are expected to be generated from the operational Power Stations, it added.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd: RVNL has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) in five projects of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited. The cost of the projects is approximately Rs 256.20 crore.

Lupin: Lupin, and J&J will supply their versions of the tuberculosis drug bedaquiline at a significantly cheaper price in low- and middle-income countries, a global anti-tuberculosis group said on Wednesday. The United Nations-backed Stop TB Partnership said J&J’s new price of $130 and Lupin’s price of $194 for a six-month course of the treatment represented a 55% and 33% price reduction, respectively.

Mahindra Logistics: The Board has approved the appointment of Saurabh Taneja as the chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from 1 September 2023. It has also approved the appointment of Ashay Shah as senior management personnel and Head – LMD & Strategy of the company with effect from 1 October 2023.

Natco Pharma: The company has invested $2 million in ISCA, Inc, a Delaware-based corporation involved in pest control for agriculture. The strategic investment for a 5.79 per cent stake.

DreamFolks Services: India’s largest airport service aggregator has announced a strategic partnership with one of the leading Visa service providers to offer premium lounges at Visa centers and Doorstep Visa service.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: BHEL has secured the order for setting up the 2×800 MW supercritical thermal power project Stage-II at Lara in Chhattisgarh.