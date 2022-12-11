Sula Vineyards, Aban Holdings, Landmark Cars: Three IPOs Worth Rs 1,850 Crore To Hit Market This Week

Three IPOs worth Rs 1,857.95 crore are going to hit markets in the week starting December 12. The IPOs are of Sula Vineyards, Aban Holdings, and Landmark Cars. Apart from these IPOs, the week is also going to witness the market debut of Uniparts India on December 12. On a weekly basis, the Sensex this week lost 686.83 points or 1.09 per cent, while the Nifty shed 199.50 points or 1.06 per cent. Here are details about the IPO:

Sula Vineyards IPO

The country’s largest winemaker Sula Vineyards on Wednesday fixed the price band at Rs 340 and Rs 357 per share for its Rs 960 crore initial public offering (IPO). The company produces 56 different labels of wine at four owned and two leased production facilities located in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Belgium-based Verlinvest has put over $70 million into the company.

Its IPO will open for subscription on 12 December and will conclude on 14 December. The public issue with a face value of Rs 2 per equity share is a pure offer-for-sale (OFS), including up to 2,69,00,530 equity shares, by the existing shareholders and promoters of the company.

Abans Holdings IPO

The price range for the public offering of shares by Abans Holdings, a financial services division of the Abans Group, is set at Rs. 256-270. The Rs 345.60-crore IPO’s subscription period will begin on December 12 and end on December 15. On December 9, the anchor book will be accessible for the day.

The initial public offering (IPO) consists of a new issue of 38 lakh shares and a 90 lakh share offer for sale by promoter and founder Abhishek Bansal, who is also the company’s chairman and managing director. After the selling of shares, the promoter’s shareholding will fall to 72 percent from 97.4 percent.

Landmark Cars IPO

Premium automotive retailer Landmark Cars will launch its Rs 552-crore initial public offering on December 13. The subscription week will conclude on December 15 at a fixed price band of Rs. 481- 506 per share. Investors have to bid for a minimum of 29 shares and then in multiples of 29 shares. The share of Landmark Cars has bid for Rs 552 crore with worth Rs 150 crore of fresh issues and offer for sale shares of Rs 402 crore.

The selling shareholders of Landmark Cars are TPG Growth II SF, Aastha Ltd, and Garima Misra with promoter Sanjay Thakker. So far the company has reserved 35 percent of the issue size only for retail investors, 15 percent for high-net-worth individuals, and the rest 50 percent for qualified institutional buyers.

