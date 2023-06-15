Trends :TCSSensexGold Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaPAN-Aadhaar Link
Home » business » Markets » TCS Stock Trades Ex-Dividend Today, Shares Dip 1%; Know Payment Date?

TCS Stock Trades Ex-Dividend Today, Shares Dip 1%; Know Payment Date?

TCS share price was quoting around Rs 3,230 apiece levels, near 0.50 per cent lower from its Wednesday close on NSE.

Advertisement

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 13:25 IST

New Delhi, India

TCS Dividend 2023
TCS Dividend 2023

TCS Share Price: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are trading lower as they turn ex-date for dividend today (June 15).

TCS Ex-Dividend Date

The stock is trading adjusting for this dividend announcement. A record date also indicates which shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend payment.

TCS share price was quoting around Rs 3,230 apiece levels, near 0.50 per cent lower from its Wednesday close on NSE.

TCS informed Indian stock market bourses about the dividend payment citing, “We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have recommended a Final Dividend of Rs 24 per Equity Share of Re 1 each of the Company which shall be paid/dispatched on the fourth day from the conclusion of the 28th Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company."

On TCS dividend record date, the IT major said, “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Thursday, June 15, 2023 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2023."

Advertisement

The dividend payout of financial year 2023 even surpassed the combined dividend distributed in financial year 2022 and 2021, during which the company had paid Rs 15,734 crore and Rs 14,056 crore respectively.

On an absolute basis, TCS distributed dividends worth Rs 115 in financial year 2023, which also includes a special dividend of Rs 67 per share.

What Analysts Say?

On Wednesday, JP Morgan said that it expects most IT services firms to miss current expectations and place Infosys, TCS and Mphasis on negative catalyst watch.

The foreign brokerage firm has reiterated its negative view across the IT Services universe, and expects every technology services firm to disappoint street expectations in 1Q and current second half of FY24 growth expectations.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that despite demonstrating strong resilience, TCS should anticipate the possibility of a moderate full-year revenue growth in FY24 if similar instances of delayed decision-making and cash conservation from clients reoccur.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • Yet the domestic brokerage firm believes, considering TCS’s size, order book, and exposure to long duration orders and portfolio, the IT major is well positioned to withstand the weakening macro environment and ride on the anticipated industry growth.

    Disclaimer:Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

    first published: June 15, 2023, 13:25 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 13:25 IST
    Read More