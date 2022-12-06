Uniparts India IPO Share Allotment Likely Tomorrow. GMP, How to Check Application Status

The initial public offering of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India received a healthy response from all categories of investors and was subscribed 25.32 times from November 30 to December 2. The issue price band was fixed at Rs 548-577 per share. The shares of the Indian global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions are expected to list on BSE and NSE stock exchanges next week on Monday, 12 December. The issue was subscribed 25.32 times on the last day of the subscription. As per market observers, Uniparts India shares are available at a premium (GMP) of Rs 61 in the grey market today.

Check Uniparts India share allotment status via the registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Uniparts India’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check Uniparts India share allotment status via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Uniparts India is through the BSE website. Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Uniparts India’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

Uniparts is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components to the off-highway market. The company’s major business areas are agriculture, construction, forestry, and after-market. It has a leading market presence, a global business model, and long-term relationships with key customers. “It enjoys a healthy financial position with continuous growth in revenue and profit and improving margins. As for the risk factor, the issue is a complete offer for sale. However, the issue is attractively priced at a P/E valuation of 15.61, which is lower than its listed peers," Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart said.

About Uniparts India

Uniparts India is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. It is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in agriculture and construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors on account of its presence across over 25 countries.

It is a concept-to-supply player of precision products for off-highway vehicles with presence across the value chain. The company’s product portfolio includes core product verticals of 3-point linkage systems and precision machined parts as well as adjacent product verticals of power take off, fabrications and hydraulic cylinders or components thereof.

This is the company’s third attempt to go public. Earlier, Uniparts had filed its IPO papers with Sebi in December 2018 and in September 2014. It also obtained the regulator’s clearance to launch the IPO on the two occasions but did not go ahead with the initial share sale.

Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors, and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue.

