Urban Enviro IPO Day 1: Know Price, GMP, Financials; Should You Subscribe?

Urban Enviro Waste Management IPO Day 1: Waste handling and management services provider Urban Enviro Waste Management has announced its plans to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise Rs 11.42 crore. The initial public offering (IPO) of Urban Enviro Waste Management opened for subscription today (June 12).

The company is a general waste handling and management services provider and caters to Indian Local Bodies along with providing its services to Residential Areas, Industries, Research Institutes, Power Stations, Government & Semi Government Hospitals, and Cantonment Boards.

Urban Enviro IPO Dates

The Urban Enviro Waste Management IPO opens for public subscription on June 12 and will close on June 14. The basis of allotment of shares will be fixed on June 19 and initiation of refunds will take place on June 20. The shares will be credited to the demand accounts of allottees on June 21.

Urban Enviro Price Band

The IPO has a fixed issue price of Rs 100 per share.

Urban Enviro Issue Size

The total issue size of Urban Enviro Waste Management IPO is Rs 11.42 crore consisting of the sale of 11.42 lakh equity shares at a fixed price of Rs 100 each. The face value of the shares is Rs 10 each.

Urban Enviro Lot Size

The market lot size of Urban Enviro Waste IPO is 1,200 equity shares.

Urban Enviro Investment Amount

The minimum investment amount for retail investors for one lot of Urban Enviro Waste Management IPO is Rs 120,000.

Urban Enviro IPO Listing

The shares of Urban Enviro Waste Management will be listed on June 22 on the NSE Emerge platform.

Urban Enviro Waste Management Book Running Lead Manager

The lead manager to the issue is Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited.

Urban Enviro Waste Management IPO Registrar

Bigshare Services Private Limited is the IPO registrar.