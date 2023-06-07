Urban Enviro Waste Management To Launch IPO On June 12; Check Details

Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd, a leading general waste handling and management services provider, has announced its plans to go public with an initial public offering (IPO) on June 12, 2023. The company is aiming to raise up to Rs 11.42 crore through this IPO, with shares set to be listed on the NSE EMERGE platform.

The IPO consists of fresh issue size of 9,20,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, aggregating to Rs 9.2 crore. Vikas Sharma, the selling shareholder, will sell 222,400 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, under offer for sale, aggregating to Rs 2.224 crore. The company is offering its shares for Rs 100 apiece.

The company has allocated 57,600 equity shares aggregating to Rs 57.6 lakh as market maker reservation portion. A total of 50 per cent of the net offer, or 5,42,400 equity shares, will be reserved for retail individual investors. The remaining 50 per cent of the net offer, or 5,42,400 equity shares, will be reserved for other investors including corporate bodies or institutions, irrespective of the number of specified securities applied.

Advertisement

Equity Share Allocation:

Retail Individual Investors (RII) – 5,42,400 Equity Shares

Other Investors – 5,42,400 Equity Shares

Market Maker Portion – 57,600 Equity Shares.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds for the repayment of certain secured borrowings (including accrued interest and foreclosure charges, if any) in full availed by the company; funding the working capital requirements of the company; and general corporate purposes.

Urbano Enviro reported a profit after tax of Rs 129.35 lakh for the financial year 2021-22, compared with a profit after tax of Rs 82.88 lakh in the financial year 2020-21. Its revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,969.01 lakh from Rs 1,572.83 lakh between FY21 and FY22. For the period ended on December 31, 2022, its profit after tax stood at Rs 106.42 lakh, with revenue from operations at Rs 2,629.96 lacs.

The issue closes on June 14, 2023 (Wednesday). The Lead Manager to the Issue is Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited and the Registrar to the Issue is Bigshare Services Private Limited.