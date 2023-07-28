Zomato Hits 15-Month High on Extended Buying; Will The Rally Continue?

Zomato Share Price: Zomato shares touched 15-month high of Rs 86.37, gaining nearly 2 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade.

This is the sixth consecutive day, when the shares of this online food delivery company are trading in the positive territory. In these 6 days, this stock has gained about 11 per cent.

This boom in the shares of Zomato has come at a time when the stock market is witnessing volatile business. At the time of writing the news at 2 pm, Zomato shares were trading at Rs 86.69, up 2.08 per cent on BSE. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex was trading at Rs 65,992.48, down about 0.41 per cent.

Zomato shares were earlier seen trading at this price in April 2022. The stock has rallied nearly 90 per cent in the last one year. At the same time, from the one-year low of Rs 40.55, the stock has gained almost 101 per cent so far.

Explain that the all-time high of Zomato shares is Rs 169, which it touched on 16 November 2021. However, since then this stock has never reached this level.

The meeting of the board of directors of Zomato is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (Q1FY24).

Since May 19, the stock price of Zomato has appreciated 36 per cent after the company reported better-than-expected operating performance in the March quarter (Q4FY23). While it registered muted gross order value (GOV) growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), contribution margin across segments beat estimates.

The company had reported narrowing of losses both on a year-on-year (YoY) and sequential basis in the March quarter (Q4FY23). The food aggregator’s consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 187.6 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 346.6 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY23), and Rs 359.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal (Q4FY22).

Zomato’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) loss narrowed to Rs 175 crore in Q4 from Rs 265 crore in Q3. Excluding its quick commerce, however, the food aggregator turned adjusted Ebitda positive in the March quarter.

Management expects sequential GOV growth to be in a high single digit in Q1FY24 on the back of green shoots of recovery since February 2023.