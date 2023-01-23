Maruti Probing Some Executives After Whistleblower Complaint, Says Report

Maruti Suzuki India is reportedly probing an alleged wrongdoing by some of its executives from the company’s purchase department.

The action came on the basis of a complaint filed by a whistleblower, The Economic Times reported.

As per the report, the allegations pertain to providing monetary benefits to some vendors and suppliers by sourcing parts at an inflated cost.

The executives under the probe are not part of key management of the car maker.

The report added that the company is conducting a third party independent forensic audit and for the same it has hired audit firm KPMG.

Moreover, the company recently announced an increase in prices of its vehicles across models by about 1.1 per cent.

This was the second price hike that the carmaker undertook in the ongoing fiscal year, after increasing it in April 2022.

In December last year, the company had said it would hike prices of its vehicles to offset the impact of rising input costs and make provisions to update the model range to conform to stricter emission norms which will kick in from April 2023.

(With PTI inputs)

