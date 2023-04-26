Maruti Suzuki Q4 Net Profit Rises 42% to Rs 2,671 Crore

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported a 42 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,671 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, driven by higher sales, improved realisation and favourable forex movement. The country’s largest car maker had logged a net profit of Rs 1,876 crore in the January-March of 2021-22.

Net sales during the fourth quarter rose to Rs 32,060 crore compared to Rs 26,749 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire 2022-23, MSI posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,211 crore against Rs 3,879 crore in 2021-22.

Net sales last fiscal stood at Rs 1,17,571 crore against Rs 88,330 crore in 2021-22.

Shares of the company were trading almost flat at Rs 8,475 apiece on the BSE.

