Max Estates Receives Completion Certificate for Max Square at Noida's Sector 129

Max Estates, a real estate arm of Max Ventures & Industries Ltd, has received the completion certificate for Max Square — a Grade A+ greenfield development in Sector 129, Noida. The development has obtained the highest possible green building standards certification from IGBC, and is IGBC Platinum certified under the Green New Buildings Rating System.

Max Square is built on the theme of nature and nurture and has a net leasable area of about 6,70,000 sqft. The completion of land acquisition, design, development and construction in a span of 3 years despite multiple COVID-19-led interruptions is a testament of the end-to-end execution capability of the team at Max Estates Ltd.

“Max Square is located on the Noida Expressway, one of the two most important office micro markets in Delhi-NCR offering excellent connectivity. New York Life, our strategic partner in the real estate business since 2017, has co-invested in the development and holds 49 per cent stake," Max Estates said in a statement.

As a part of the company’s ‘WorkWell’ philosophy, at Max Square, it aims to ensure the holistic wellbeing of office users by curating an ecosystem of spaces including multi-cuisine F&B, state-of-the-art multipurpose hall, food court, early learning center, and a connect to nature through a nearly 11,000 sqft central forest courtyard.

MaxVIL, a part of the leading Indian multi-business conglomerate Max Group, owns and operates a real estate business through its 100 per cent subsidiary, Max Estates. MaxVIL also has a real estate services and management company — Max Asset Services. MaxVIL is listed on NSE and BSE.

