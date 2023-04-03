McDonald's To Temporarily Shut Its US Offices This Week: Report

McDonald’s, a US-based leading fast-food chain, will temporarily close its US offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs undertaken by the burger giant as part of a broader company restructuring, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, which quoted an internal email sent by the company last week to US employees and some international staff, McDonald’s said the employees should work from home from Monday to Wednesday. It also asked its staff to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters.

“During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," McDonald’s said in the email, according to the report.

The Wall Street Journal said the company did not comment on layoffs.

The company has about 1,50,000 employees in the corporate roles and its owned restaurants.

Earlier in January, McDonald’s had said that they will be making “difficult decisions" about changes to its corporate staffing levels by April. The company also said that decisions are taken as part of its broad strategic plan.

McDonald’s has conducted several round of layoffs in recent years. In 2018, McDonald’s said that the company was cutting its management to be “more dynamic, nimble and competitive," reported WSJ.

