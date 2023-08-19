MDH’s Dharampal Gulati To Apollo Tyres Founder Raunaq Singh: These Industrialists Came From Pakistan During Partition

Regarded as one of the most tragic occurrences of South Asia, the Partition of India left many people on both sides of the border in extreme distress. The political climate during the time of Partition was extremely volatile with communal riots on both sides of the border. Since the newly carved nation of Pakistan was a Muslim state by majority, many Muslims from the Indian side of the border crossed over to Pakistan while Hindus on the other side migrated to India.

Several migrants who came from Pakistan during Partition have excelled in India in various fields. Many people who came to India during Partition established new businesses and became successful industrialists.

Notable figures like the late Dharmapal Gulati of MDH Spices, Raunaq Singh from Apollo Tyres and Moti Mahal restaurant’s owner Kundan Lal Gujral, have set an example for all. Here’s a look at their journey of building their businesses despite all odds:

Dharampal Gulati

Late Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH and known as Masala King all over the country, was born in Sialkot, now in Pakistan. He was just in 5th standard when the partition took place and he had to migrate to Delhi with his family. He did not study further and instead started a business with his father at the age of 13.

Mahashiyan Di Hatt (MDH) was founded by his father Chunni Lal Gulati, who also owned a grocery store. Dharampal Gulati used to sell spices in Delhi back then by keeping them on a tonga. He opened a modest spice shop in Delhi’s Karol Bagh after making some money. His spices and his name are now well-known throughout the nation. Dharampal Gulati passed away in December 2020 and left behind a huge legacy.

Raunaq Singh

Late Raunaq Singh, owner of Apollo Tyres. Shortly before partition, he joined a steel pipe trader in Lahore as a salesman and for this work he got a salary of Rs 8 per month. Raunaq Singh arrived in India following the Partition in 1947. He initially shared a tiny room in Delhi’s Gole Market with 13 other people. He founded Apollo Tyres in 1972. Raunaq Singh passed away in the year 2002. Today the market value of his company is Rs 248 billion.

Kundan Lal Gujral