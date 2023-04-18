Meet Aadit Palicha, The 21-Year-Old Zepto CEO Who Made A Rs 7,300 Cr Company In A Year

The late teens and early 20s are a phase of a person’s life where they are still mulling their career options and maybe still indecisive. In contrast, 21-year-old Aadit Palicha is the CEO of the online grocery store Zepto whose valuation crossed Rs 7,300 crore in 2022. But that is not the most striking part. The most striking part is that Zepto was introduced only in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic, which means the company went from absolute nil to multi-crore in a matter of months.

Aadit Palicha, who was born in 2001 in Mumbai, began his business career when he was just 17 years old. He founded a startup named GoPool, following which he went to Stanford University in the US to study computer engineering. However, he quit the programme in the middle to launch his firm. It was a big career risk he was taking but luck favoured him.

In April 2021, Aadit and his friend Kaivalya Vohra founded the web platform Zepto for grocery delivery. After one month of operation, the startup’s valuation reached $200 million. He founded this firm to deliver groceries in 10 minutes during the Corona crisis, and his idea was a big hit.

The company delivered 10 lakh orders in 2021 while working with 86 grocery businesses. The company’s valuation increased to $570 million within 5 months of its introduction. Palicha and Vohra were recognised for their accomplishments by being named to the Hurun List Under 30 Entrepreneurs. Notably, Vohra is also a voluntary Stanford dropout.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Zepto currently operates in ten of India’s largest cities and it employs up to 1,000 people. On the platform, it offers 3,000 different products from fruits, vegetables and other goods. Zepto is known for its expedited delivery services and the platform usually takes between 10 and 16 minutes to deliver your items.

