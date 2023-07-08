Meet Amith Kishan: Who Left Banking To Build Rs 21 Crore Organic Farming Startup

In a world plagued by chemical-laden foods, one man decided to take matters into his own hands and revolutionize the people grow and consume food. Meet Amith Kishan, a 33-year-old banker turned farmer from Andhra Pradesh, who has not only embraced sustainable farming practices but has also built a thriving business that empowers rural women.

Amith Kishan, the Managing Director at Hebbevu Farms, has made it his mission to offer customers organic vegetables, pulses and dairy produce. Hebbevu Farms embodies the essence of sustainable agriculture, reported The Better Indian. Here, farmers sow only indigenous seeds, bulls plough the soil freely, cows graze on pollution-free grasslands, and rural women play an integral role in producing ghee (clarified butter) using traditional methods.

During his corporate career of over 8 years, Ashish worked with banks like ICICI, Axis, HDFC, and Punjab National Bank (PNB), handling top clients in Bengaluru. Despite his success in the corporate world, he felt a strong pull towards his agricultural roots, inspired by his grandfather’s farming legacy. The turning point came when he lost a client to cancer, an event that made him question the impact of chemical-laden foods on our health.

In 2016, Amith decided to leave behind the corporate world and pursue his true calling as a farmer. He co-founded Hebbevu Farms in 2019 alongside his brother, Ashrith after three years of extensive research. Reflecting on the early days, he admits, “We did not know what to grow and when. When farmers in the neighbouring fields grew chillies, we would grow groundnuts. We did not understand the kharif and rabi seasons", he told The Better India.

Amith’s approach to farming focuses on natural and sustainable methods. He ploughs the soil to a depth of four feet, allowing for better root growth. Instead of relying on chemical fertilizers, he uses cow dung, cow urine and bananas to enhance potassium levels in the soil. This shift has yielded remarkable results, with earthworms returning to the soil, a sight that had become rare due to chemical-intensive farming. The introduction of native animals to the farm further boosted productivity.