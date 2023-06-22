Meet Anil Nagar, The Magician Who Revolutionised Education Industry With Adda247

Business is a fundamental pillar of any economy, playing a crucial role in driving growth, creating employment opportunities, and fostering innovation. The ed-tech industry, in particular, is flourishing, with many big players such as Unacademy, Byjus, Vedantu, and others emerging.

One prominent name in this industry is Adda 247, founded by Anil Nagar, an IITian from Banaras Hindu University. Today, the Adda 247 application has around 1 crore downloads on the Google Play store, solidifying its position as a major ed-tech giant.

Hailing from a rural background in Dankaur, a small town in Uttar Pradesh, Anil had little access to quality education and learning tools. However, he utilised these limited resources to pursue something big.

He completed his engineering degree from IIT BHU in 1998 and went on to obtain a Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing and Finance from the Goa Institute of Management. Anil began working for the international corporation Cognizant after finishing his studies. Despite receiving a lucrative package, he desired to do something of his own.

Eventually, he started his first business with his friend Saurabh Bansal named Career Power. This startup’s initial efforts were focused on small towns and villages. With his incredible desire to make a difference, Career Power gradually rose to prominence as one of the fastest-growing startups and most prosperous businesses, with more than 150 centres across India.

After this, Anil made a transition in his career with his dream project, Adda 247, an online ed-tech platform. The platform is India’s largest multilingual/vernacular ed-tech platform that caters to the overall educational needs of students from tier 2 and tier 3 cities.