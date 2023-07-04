Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaGST Council MeetingPF
Meet Anjana Reddy, The Business Partner Of Virat Kohli

Anjana Reddy graduated from Purdue University in the United States.

Former Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli earns money from several other sources and his investments in businesses are one of them. Many are aware that he owns a stake in the clothing company Wrogn. According to Forbes, Virat’s money is invested in the company making this brand. But do you know that he did not start this brand but joined it as an investor? This brand was founded by Anjana Reddy, who is now Virat Kohli’s business partner.

Anjana Reddy graduated from Purdue University in the United States. She then went on to earn a Master of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois. In 2011, she returned to India and came up with a business idea. She started a business selling branded sports memorabilia. She met with Accel, a startup that agreed to invest if she could bring in a superstar. Sachin Tendulkar agreed to invest in her company, Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd (USPL), after meeting her.

Anjana Reddy started a company named Collectabillia. The business model failed. She discovered another line of work: clothing. She chose to get into the company after her idea of selling Sachin Tendulkar t-shirts did extremely well on the internet.

This company took off. Her goal was to link celebrities to brands. She created brands such as Wrogn, Imara, and Ms Taken. She also released the single Single, which was supported by Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur. In addition to Sachin Tendulkar, her company obtained financing from none other than Virat Kohli, who is also the firm’s brand ambassador.

    • All of these brands were initially available on the internet through Shoppers Stop and Myntra. Later, they began distributing the products through Pantaloons Retail and the Future Group.

    Anjana Reddy accomplished this despite having no retail experience. She began selling through only two channels: brick-and-mortar stores and the Internet. According to estimates, her company has received a total of $81.5 million in finance. She secured $5.23 million in 2021. In 2018, the company was valued at more than Rs 1200 crore, and later in 2022, her net worth was estimated to be about Rs 300 crore.

