Meet Anubhav Dubey & Anand Nayak, Two Childhood Friends Who Have Set Up Rs 150-Crore Company

Have you heard of Chai Sutta Bar? The Indore-based company is a huge hit among young people and has over 400 outlets in 190 Indian cities. While the brand has an annual turnover of around Rs 150 crore and is one of the most popular cafe chains, few know the inspiring story of its owners — Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak. Friends from childhood, the duo did not let anything come in the way of their ambition to open their own business. Anubhav, who had failed to clear Chartered Accountancy (CA) and Common Admission Test (CAT), managed to show how a small idea like selling tea can lead to a whole chain of outlets if one has the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Anubhav and Anand had been childhood friends. The duo had always dreamed of starting their own venture and even had even started one in their teenage years. They would buy second-hand mobile phones with their pocket money and charge a fee from their friends to use the device. They would then resell the model, earning a profit in the process.

While the demands of a career soon made the two friends drift in different directions, their shared dream was always at the back of their minds.

In an interview with The Better India, Anubhav revealed that he was preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams in 2016 when he got a call from Anand.

“After graduation, I moved to Delhi for UPSC preparations and Anand started working in a garments business. One fine day in 2016, he called me and reminded me of our dreams as school children. Without informing my family, I went to Indore to meet Anand," Anubhav told the portal.

The two decided to work on their startup and hit upon the idea of selling tea. With Rs 3 lakh in savings, Anubav and Anand decided to open Chai Sutta Bar. Their first location was a small shop in front of a hostel in Indore.

To get more customers, the entrepreneurs took the help of their friends. From word-of-mouth publicity to gathering fake crowds outside the café in a bid to drum up more interest, Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak left no stone unturned. Their hard work paid off and Chai Sutta Bar became a hit.

The brand today is worth multi-crores, serving as an inspiration to thousands of budding entrepreneurs.