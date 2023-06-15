Meet Ayesha Thapar: Who Is Continuing The Legacy Of Business Excellence

Ayesha Thapar, managing director of Indian City Properties Ltd. (ICP) carries on the rich legacy of her family’s business prowess. Coming from a family of successful entrepreneurs, Ayesha has taken the reins of ICP to new heights, leaving an indelible mark on the Indian real estate industry. She is the great-granddaughter of Karam Chand Thapar, founder of the Thapar Group.

Her father Vikram Thapar serves is the Chairman and Managing Director of the KCT Group of Companies. With such a legacy, Ayesha Thapar has inherited a keen business acumen and a commitment to success. She did her schooling from Delhi’s Modern school before moving abroad for higher studies. After completing her graduation in economic from the Wellesley College, she embarked on several ventures that showcased her innovative thinking.

Ayesha founded Tel3.com, a telecom voice-over IP company based in Miami, and also ventured into the fashion industry with Sansaar Fashion, a retail line blending cultural richness with contemporary glamour. In 2009, Ayesha Thapar assumed the role of Managing Director at Indian City Properties Ltd. (ICP), a company that was primarily a landlord at the time.

Advertisement

Ayesha set out to redefine ICP’s identity and strategy. Over the past years, she has successfully transformed ICP into a leading developer of high-end real estate in India. Under Ayesha’s leadership, ICP has witnessed a remarkable shift in its approach to real estate development.

Ayesha’s clear strategic vision focuses on creating iconic and landmark properties in collaboration with renowned architects and interior design firms. With an emphasis on superior quality, innovative design and sustainable architecture, ICP has emerged as one of the market leaders in the industry.