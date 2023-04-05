Meet Bihar’s Dilkhush Kumar, A Startup King Who Runs 'Rodbez'

Startups and unicorns have become popular buzzwords in recent years. This decade has been the era of startups. We have witnessed the emergence and demise of numerous companies all over the world. The situation in India is the same. Countless other startups were unable to thrive and were forced to close their doors for everyone. India has been doing well and has developed significantly, creating an environment of startups for itself.

After the United States and the United Kingdom, India comes in third on the global list of nations with the biggest startup ecosystems, and it appears that this growth cannot be stopped. The number of startups in our nation increased by about 1300 in 2019, with the number of tech startups increasing from 8900 to 9300. Today, this article will tell you about a company known as Rodbez established by Bihar-based Dilkhush Kumar. Let’s take a look at his success story.

Dilkhush created an Uber-like service that is suitable for small towns and is the startup king of Bihar. The 29-year-old was peddling vegetables in Patna and pulling rickshaws in Delhi seven years ago. He is the creator and CEO of the app-based start-up RodBez, where he works with IIT and IIM graduates. As a clever, self-reflexive twist on the Bihari pronunciation of the term “roadways," Kumar came up with the name “RodBez." Call it an inside joke, but riders also find it difficult to connect. When it comes to the startup environment, Kumar is no rookie. His second business endeavour in seven years is RodBez. It adopts strategies from industry leaders like Uber and Ola while adding a distinctly rural flavour.

Taxi customers who travel farther distances pay more for the return journey as well. The marketing for RodBez, calls it a “one-way taxi, taxi pool, and carpool platform." The business is establishing connections between cities and villages. He desires to take his kingdom into Indian communities, from Kerala to Kashmir. A lot depends on RodBez, which he and his cousin Siddharth launched in May 2022. He entrusted the start-up with his entire life’s assets and depended on the generosity of well-wishers.

