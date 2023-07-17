Meet C Vijayakumar, The Highest Paid CEO In India

HCL Technologies is one of the largest IT service providers in the country. For the past few years, the company has been doing well in providing IoT-based sensors and artificial intelligence developments. According to reports, in FY 2023, the company performed exceptionally well and earned a revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore. C Vijayakumar, CEO and MD of the company was impressed by the performance.

C Vijayakumar is among the highest-paid CEOs in the country. He joined the company as an MD after HCL founder Shiv Nadar decided to step down. According to reports, in 2022, his total earnings were around Rs 131.08 crore. Reportedly, he earned around USD 2 million as a basic salary and around USD 2 million as a variable salary. He has been among the highest-paid executives in the country.

Holding such a high position in one of India’s biggest companies now, he has come from a humble background. He hasn’t been a part of any IITs or IIMs but has still proven his prowess through his hard work and knowledge.

C Vijayakumar was born in Tamil Nadu. He completed his schooling at The Lawrence School in Lovedale, Ooty. After completing his school education, he did his engineering in electronics at P.S.G. College of Technology in Tamil Nadu. According to reports, he joined HCL in 1994 and became a member of the core team that designed the fully automated network at the National Stock Exchange.

Before he became the CEO of HCL, he was heading HCL’s infrastructure services unit. He was also a member of the HCL Comnet founding team and belongs to the World Economic Forum’s IT Governor’s Community. He also serves as a board member of the US-India Business Council.