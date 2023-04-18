Meet Dhingra Brothers: Who Bought Vijay Mallya Company And Made It Rs 56,000 Cr Business

One gets to hear the stories of success and struggle of many veteran billionaire businessmen of the country. Today, we are going to tell you the story of two such brothers who started their business from a small shop and currently they are the owners of a company worth more than 55,000 crores. The success of Dhingra Brothers of Punjab is no less than a film story.

Kuldeep Singh Dhingra and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra are the owners of Berger Paints, India’s leading paint company. Kuldeep Singh Dhingra is the chairman of Berger Paints while Gurbachan Singh Dhingra is the vice chairman of the company.

In the 90s, the country’s smallest paint manufacturer was bought from Vijay Mallya’s UB Group. On the strength of hard work, they made this small company the second largest paint company in the country. Let us know in detail how the journey of their success was.

Advertisement

Amritsar’s small shopkeepers now billionaire businessmen

Kuldeep and Gurbachan belonged to a business family which has their roots in Punjab. Their grandfather had started a shop in Amritsar in 1898. Both brothers graduated from Delhi University and then started their business career as shopkeepers in Amritsar.

By the 1970s, the annual turnover was Rs 10 lakh. But through hard work and dedication, as the business grew, they became the largest paint exporter to the Soviet Union in the 1980s. The net worth of Dhingra Brothers, who come in the list of successful businessmen of the country, is more than Rs 55,000 crores.

Paint company bought from Vijay Mallya in a meeting

Kuldeep Singh Dhingra, who climbed the ladder of success, started expanding the business rapidly. Then he set his sights on becoming the owner of a multinational company from a shopkeeper. Actually the target was to acquire Berger Paints, which was then a company of Vijay Mallya’s UB Group.

Through his friend, he completed the deal with Vijay Mallya and bought Berger Paints. Today, Berger Paints has operations not only in India but also in several countries including Russia, Poland, Nepal and Bangladesh. The Dhingra Brothers are one of the richest families in India.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here