Meet Kamaljit Kaur, Who Made Rs 20 Lakh In A Year From Bilona Ghee Business

Kamaljit Kaur is one of the countless inspirations whose exemplary achievements as entrepreneurs from humble beginnings make for an interesting read. The 51-year-old owns Kimmu’s Kitchen, which manufactures pure, organic desi ghee. Kamaljeet set it up in 2020 and incidentally, it was a severe COVID-19 infection that made her make up her mind to set up business.

Kamaljeet contracted COVID-19 in 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic, leaving her physically weak. Although she recovered, the infection made her think about how she used to consume milk and ghee in her childhood, which strengthened her immunity. She felt that people lacked the same immunity nowadays.

Before being married, she claimed that she had never experienced this kind of illness in her own Ludhiana village. After her marriage, Kamaljit claimed that fresh milk, butter, ghee and other foods ceased to be readily available. This inspired her to make pure desi ghee and after three months of research, Kimmu’s Kitchen was born.

Kamaljeet decided to make ghee using the Bilona technique. Although it is a very difficult process, the ghee produced as a result is far healthier and devoid of impurities than regular ghee. Its price is likewise expensive because of this. Ghee is often produced by directly burning milk or cream. However, Bilona ghee is made from curd and takes several hours to make.

According to Kamaljit, the quality of milk in Thane in Maharashtra, where she lives now is quite poor and hence she decided to change the location of operations. From making ghee in Thane, she changed the base to her hometown Ludhiana. Ghee is made in Ludhiana and brought to Mumbai now. Kamaljeet shared that there are days she receives more than 100 orders and days when not a single order is received. Kamaljit’s company sells ghee in 220, 500 and 1000 ml bottles and the price starts from Rs 399.

According to Kamaljit’s son Harpreet, they already had a setup in Ludhiana and made some tweaks to it to start the desi ghee business. An investment of Rs 8 lakh was made and revenue of Rs 20 lakh was received in the first year.

