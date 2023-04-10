Meet Lachhman Das Mittal, Who Launched Sonalika Group At The Age Of 60

Nowadays, the startup culture is dominant among youth. Many students dream to be an entrepreneur. But we will be telling you about a person who started his startup at the age of 60 and now is the chairperson of one of the leading tractor-making companies. Yes! You guessed it right, the article is about Sonalika Tractor Firm’s Chairperson Lachhman Das Mittal.

At the age of 60, Lachhman Das Mittal began his entrepreneurial career after leaving the government-owned Life Insurance Corporation. In terms of market share, Sonalika Group is currently India’s third-largest tractor manufacturer with 30% ownership with the Japanese company Yanmar.

Working at LIC helped Lachhman Das Mittal to gain knowledge of investments and savings. He invested in different schemes and mutual funds and used his money rather than keeping it in the bank accounts. He does not come from a rich family, thus savings were a norm in his life. Despite financial issues, he completed a postgraduate course in English and got a gold medal. After working for years in LIC, he got promoted and worked as a field manager. This job position helped him to tour India and better pay closed all his pending debts.

Despite having a decent job in LIC, he tried to plan something bigger. He decided to launch his farm machinery side venture. Well, this completely went against him and left him bankrupt. He lost all of his investments and money. He applied for a Maruti dealership in an attempt to offset his losses but all he got was a denial. One day, he saw Japanese machines separating hay and wheat and this got stuck in his mind.

His plan was so successful that he gained nationwide acclaim for his product in just 8 years. He gave it the moniker Sonalika Thresher, which over time grew to become one of India’s most recognisable agricultural brands. Tractors weren’t something he had planned to introduce; instead, his customers urged him to give the idea some thought. The outcomes appeared encouraging, but he required financing to carry out this study on a wider scale. He then spoke with his trusted dealers and was able to secure a loan of Rs 22 crore.

Lachhman Das Mittal established Sonalika tractors in Jalandhar in 1996. This endeavour was a huge success. With five distinct manufacturing facilities throughout the world, Lachhman’s Sonalika tractors are now exported to 74 different nations in addition to being used on Indian farmlands. Sonalika Group currently sells 70,000 farm tractors annually and ships 12,000 units regularly to 70 different countries.

