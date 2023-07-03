Meet Medha K: First AI Employee Roped In By Odisha Company For AI-Human Synergy

At a time when the explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI) has fanned worries about the loss of jobs, Bhubaneswar-based IT consulting company CSM Tech has pivoted to human-AI synergy with the onboarding of Medha K, the company’s first non-human employee.

Integrating human employees with an AI counterpart, CSM Tech said Medha K is a knowledge assistant, integrated with ChatGPT to assist CSM’s internal employees. As an AI-powered natural language processing (NLP) chatbot, it can understand and generate text based on the prompts and keywords you provide.

Medha K is the human-AI trainer who can fine-tune language models, incorporate human feedback, and employ the most effective learning methods to ensure a seamless experience for everyone, said the company in a statement.

Priyadarshi Nanu Pany, founder & CEO of CSM Tech, said, “The future belongs to symbiotic or collaborative intelligence where humans and AI work in concert to complement and enhance each other’s strengths. Our Medha K chatbot is a testimony to the possibilities that can be unlocked with the right human-AI synergy. Generative AI keeps evolving and we are keen to tap opportunities and develop disruptive solutions."

Medha K can fine-tune language models, incorporate human feedback, and employ the most effective learning methods to ensure a seamless experience for everyone. It is a formidable text-generating machine that has been fine-tuned with CSM’s policy content to understand the intricate functioning of the organisation. Furthermore, it has been integrated with the ERP employee database to identify individuals and will have access to additional business data like attendance, leave, training, tour, off-boarding, etc.

“In the future, Medha K is slated to be a useful tool for the company’s critical functions like sales and marketing. The future will also see further enhancements like image and text configuration and video processing. All these capabilities empower Medha K to provide invaluable assistance across functions," the company said.

With its remarkable ability to mimic human thought processes, Medha K can analyse data and extract insights that optimise trends specific to the job at hand, said the company. Unlike human employees, AI never gets physically tired, so it can keep processing information and providing contextually relevant responses as long as you keep feeding it data.

This knowledge assistant is best suited to navigating iterative and mundane tasks. With accurate responses to even rudimentary questions, this AI tool enhances customer experiences (CX). Even without human intervention, Medha K can respond accurately to customer queries using language models.