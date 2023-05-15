Meet Sagar Gupta, A BCom Graduate-turned-entrepreneur Who Made Rs 600 Crore In 4 Years

While most of us crave to escape the typical 9 to 6 schedule and dream of setting up a start-up instead, not everyone is able to achieve this dream. We have, though, in recent times, witnessed an array of young entrepreneurs making it big without being born with a silver spoon. Sagar Gupta from Noida is certainly one of those exemplary people whose journey is one to be inspired by. He launched a manufacturing business with his father a year after earning his B.Com degree from Delhi University at the age of 22 and has not looked back since. In just 4 years, he built a business worth Rs 600 crore.

Sagar, initially, had no plans of being an entrepreneur. He wanted to be a CA and hence studied at the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce. However, after passing, he changed his mind and decided to do something in the manufacturing business. Sagar saw a perfect opportunity when his father, who had spent three decades trading semiconductors, began producing LED televisions in 2017. Two years later, father and son launched their business in Noida.

It was not a simple task to achieve. Since Sagar’s father had some prior connections in the field, the job became a bit easier. They began producing goods for companies like Sony, Toshiba, and Samsung. China dominated the LED manufacturing sector at the time. They are now boosting the sector in India.

Today, more than 100 businesses purchase LCD TVs, LED TVs, and high-end TVs from Sagar Gupta’s company. Every month, the company manufactures more than 1 lakh TVs. The revenue generated by the business in 2022–2023 was Rs 600 crore. Sagar Gupta now wants to enter into the production of technological devices like smartwatches, speakers, and washing machines. According to DNA reports, he wants to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Noida for this. The company will first invest Rs 400 crore to buy land, equipment and facilities. As of now, they have a factory in Sonepat and more than 1000 employees.